Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson Reportedly Candidates to Call Knicks Road Games on MSG

Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson are under consideration to call New York Knicks road games on television.

Bob Raissman of the New York Daily News relayed the news on Saturday.

"With the MSG Network recently releasing its 2023-24 Knicks schedule, thoughts turned to the legend Walt (Clyde) Frazier, 78, and his broadcast future," Raissman wrote.

"Early in the summer, Frazier said he wants to cut back on road tilts, but is all-in on yakking during home games. NBA TV sources say MSGN brass is considering a few different voices to fill-in for Frazier, including Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson."

Van Gundy and Jackson worked as analysts for ESPN's top NBA broadcasting team for well over a decade before ESPN laid both of them off last summer as part of a large wave of layoffs that largely consisted of on-air talent.

Both analysts have deep connections to the Knicks.

Van Gundy served as the team's head coach from 1996-2001, leading the team to the 1999 NBA Finals along the way. He also worked as the team's assistant coach from 1989-1996.

The Knicks drafted Jackson, a former St. John's star, with the No. 18 overall pick in the 1987 NBA draft. He played on the team until 1992 and later returned to play for the team in 2001 and 2002.

If Van Gundy and/or Jackson land the gig, they'd be filling in for 78-year-old Basketball Hall of Famer and Knicks legend Walt "Clyde" Frazier, who revealed his intent to "cut back on road games" this year in an interview with Geoff Magliocchetti of All Knicks.

"I'm going do it as long as I can," the 78-year-old Frazier said of the analyst role he has held since 1998. "I'll probably get off the road, cut back on road games (but) I'll do more home games. I still like mingling with the fans, signing autographs, talking to the kids, doing basketball camps. I'm in my element!"

That duo would also reunite with Mike Breen, who serves as the top play-by-play announcer for ESPN's NBA team as well as the Knicks.