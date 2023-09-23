MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Updated Standings, Wild Card After Brewers, Twins Clinch

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The MLB playoff field continues to take shape, as both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Minnesota Twins secured postseason spots on Friday.

The Brewers had a chance to officially clinch a playoff berth Friday night against the Miami Marlins and it's safe to say they accomplished that goal early.

The Brewers utilized a 12-run second inning to take a commanding lead and eventually prevailed by a score of 16-1. Christian Yelich paced the offense, going 3-4 with two home runs and four RBIs. Josh Donaldson contributed three RBIs and Mark Canha and Carlos Santana each had two in the victory. Corbin Burnes earned the victory on the mound, bringing his total for the year up to 10.

The Brewers are still looking to clinch the division as the Chicago Cubs win tonight eliminated that chance at clinching both a berth and the division. However, the magic number to clinch that is now down to one.

Meanwhile, the Twins wrapped up the American League Central, thanks to 8-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels:

Here's a look at the current playoff picture as of Sept. 22 as well as the full division standings and a preview of some races to look out for the rest of the way.

Current Playoff Picture

American League

No. 1 seed Baltimore Orioles (95-59), first-round bye

No. 2 seed Texas Rangers (85-68), first-round bye

No. 3 seed Minnesota Twins (81-72) vs. No. 6 seed Houston Astros (85-69)

No. 4 seed Tampa Bay Rays (94-61) vs. No. 5 seed Toronto Blue Jays (86-68)

National League

No. 1 seed Atlanta Braves (99-55), first-round bye

No. 2 seed Los Angeles Dodger (94-58), first-round bye

No. 3 seed Milwaukee Brewers (88-66) vs. No. 6 seed Chicago Cubs (80-74)

No. 4 seed Philadelphia Phillies (85-69) vs. No. 5 seed Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73)

Full Standings

AL East

1. Baltimore Orioles*: 95-59

2. Tampa Bay Rays*: 94-61; 1.5 GB

3. Toronto Blue Jays: 86-68; 9.0 GB

4. New York Yankees: 78-76; 17.0 GB

5. Boston Red Sox: 76-78; 1.0 GB

AL Central

1. Minnesota Twins**: 82-72

2. Cleveland Guardians: 74-81; 8.5 GB

3. Detroit Tigers: 72-81; 9.5 GB

4. Chicago White Sox: 58-96; 24.0 GB

5. Kansas City Royals: 52-102; 30.0 GB

AL West

1. Texas Rangers: 85-68

2. Houston Astros: 85-69; 0.5 GB

3. Seattle Mariners: 84-69; 1.0 GB

4. Los Angeles Angels: 69-85; 16.5 GB

5. Oakland Athletics: 46-107; 39.0 GB

AL Wild Card

1. Tampa Bay Rays (8 games up)

2. Toronto Blue Jays (0.5 games up)

3. Houston Astros

4. Seattle Mariners 0.5 GB

5. New York Yankees: 7.0 GB

NL East

1. Atlanta Braves**: 99-55

2. Philadelphia Phillies: 85-69; 14.0 GB

3. Miami Marlins: 79-75; 20.0 GB

4. New York Mets: 71-83; 28.0 GB

5. Washington Nationals: 68-87; 31.5 GB

NL Central

1. Milwaukee Brewers*: 88-66

2. Chicago Cubs: 80-74; 8.0 GB

3. Cincinnati Reds: 79-76; 9.5 GB

4. Pittsburgh Pirates: 73-81; 15.0 GB

5. St. Louis Cardinals: 67-86; 20.5 GB

NL West

1. Los Angeles Dodgers**: 94-58

2. Arizona Diamondbacks: 81-73; 14.0 GB

3. San Francisco Giants: 76-77; 18.5 GB

4. San Diego Padres: 75-78; 19.5 GB

5. Colorado Rockies: 56-97; 38.5 GB

NL Wild Card

1. Philadelphia Phillies (5 games up)

2. Arizona Diamondbacks (1 game up)

3. Chicago Cubs

4. Miami Marlins: 1.0 GB

5. Cincinnati Reds: 1.5 GB

*Indicates playoff berth clinched

**Indicates division clinched

Full Standings at MLB.com

The Brewers and Twins join the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves as teams to clinch a postseason berth.

The AL East appears poised to have three teams reach the playoffs but who grabs the division and the No. 1 overall seed will be determined by how both the Orioles and Rays finish the season. The Toronto Blue Jays will not be crashing that party but will look to hold off the AL West teams for a chance to play either the Orioles or Rays in the first round.

As of now, the Twins would face the final AL Wild Card team in the first round.

The AL West is completely up for grabs, with the Texas Rangers holding onto the lead by just a half-game. The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners are both right in the mix as well.

The NL divisions are not as exciting as the Braves and Dodgers have already clinched and the Brewers are right on the cusp of doing so. The intrigue comes in the Wild Card race, however.