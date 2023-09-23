X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    Video: Aaron Judge Becomes 1st Yankees Player With Multiple 3-HR Games in a Season

    Francisco RosaSeptember 23, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 22: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a three-run home run during the third inning of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on September 22, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    It was another historic night for Aaron Judge at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.

    The New York Yankees' captain became the first player in franchise history to have multiple three-homer games in the same season as he had his second of the year in a dominant performance against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

    Judge hit a three-run homer in the third inning to kick off the scoring before following that up with a two-run blast in the fifth and a solo shot in the seventh to round out a fantastic night in what has been a mediocre season for the Yankees.

    New York Yankees @Yankees

    Homer No. 33 for 99 💪<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AllRise?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AllRise</a> 👨‍⚖️ <a href="https://t.co/gxtKXSPYIS">pic.twitter.com/gxtKXSPYIS</a>

    New York Yankees @Yankees

    Judge lays down the gavel (again) 👨‍⚖️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AllRise?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AllRise</a> <a href="https://t.co/wkC28xNngP">pic.twitter.com/wkC28xNngP</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    AARON JUDGE WITH HIS 3RD HOMER OF THE NIGHT 🤯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Yankees?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Yankees</a>) <a href="https://t.co/V0qtkf8kpG">pic.twitter.com/V0qtkf8kpG</a>

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    HIM. <a href="https://t.co/S4aOsdHEZi">pic.twitter.com/S4aOsdHEZi</a>

    It was just about a month ago when Judge had the first three-homer game of the season against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 23.

    Judge now has 35 homers for the season and while it's not quite as impressive as his historic 62-homer campaign in 2022, if it weren't for a toe injury that kept him out for a big portion of the year, it wouldn't be hard to envision him having another otherworldly season.

    Video: Aaron Judge Becomes 1st Yankees Player With Multiple 3-HR Games in a Season
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon