Video: Aaron Judge Becomes 1st Yankees Player With Multiple 3-HR Games in a Season

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It was another historic night for Aaron Judge at Yankee Stadium on Friday night.

The New York Yankees' captain became the first player in franchise history to have multiple three-homer games in the same season as he had his second of the year in a dominant performance against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Judge hit a three-run homer in the third inning to kick off the scoring before following that up with a two-run blast in the fifth and a solo shot in the seventh to round out a fantastic night in what has been a mediocre season for the Yankees.

It was just about a month ago when Judge had the first three-homer game of the season against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 23.