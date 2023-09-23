Damian Lillard Rumors: Suns, Jazz Could Help Facilitate Trade for Blazers Star

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

As the Damian Lillard trade saga has heated up over the past couple of days, attention has turned to teams that could help facilitate multi-team deals and the Utah Jazz are solidly in that mix, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

Fischer reported that both Utah and the Phoenix Suns have emerged as organizations that could help push a Lillard deal across the finish line.

Utah in particular—along with the Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets—is interested in potentially landing Tyler Herro from the Miami Heat, Lillard's preferred destination.

It's been reported for months that any deal for Lillard to go to Miami would likely have to require a third or fourth team considering that the Trail Blazers aren't interested in adding Herro to its stable of young, talented guards.

However, there are multiple teams that are interested in taking whatever the Heat's best package may be if it ends up offering it, per Fischer. That package could include Herro and Nikola Jovic to go with Jaime Jaquez, Caleb Martin, in addition to draft compensation.

As for the Suns, it appears that Portland is interested acquiring center Deandre Ayton as part of a multiteam deal for Lillard, according to Fischer. The former No. 1 overall pick averaged 18.0 points per game. to go along with 10 rebounds last season.

He has been involved in trade rumors over the last few years but new coach Frank Vogel has publicly supported Ayton, calling him an "All-Star level" talent.