    Celtics Rumors: Lamar Stevens Agrees to Contract Ahead of Training Camp

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 22, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 26: Lamar Stevens #8 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots the ball during Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 26, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. New York defeated Cleveland 106-95 to win the series 4-1. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
    Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics have agreed to a deal with free-agent guard/forward Lamar Stevens, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

    The 6'6", 230-pound Stevens, a former Penn State star who played his first three NBA seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaged 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 18.1 minutes over 62 games (25 starts) last year.

    The 26-year-old is a stout defensive player who has received much praise for his work on that end.

    The Celtics had two open roster spots after waiving Justin Champagnie. They filled one by signing center Neemias Queta, and now Stevens, who worked out for the C's in August, has the other one.

    Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

    Love the Lamar Stevens addition for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a>. That rounds out their roster with 15 standard contracts and three 2ways. Defensive wing.

    Celtics Social @CelticsSocial

    Brad must of liked what he saw from Lamar Stevens during workouts, prioritizing defense for the last slot. Barring any trades, the roster is in training camp form mostly. <a href="https://t.co/7COQaCuQks">https://t.co/7COQaCuQks</a>

    Across The Cavs (Offseason) @AcrossCavs

    Celts got a GOOD ONE in Lamar Stevens. Excited to see him play again this year.

    SkinsHoops86 @SkinsHoops86

    Lamar Stevens has carved out nice career thus far. <br><br>Fringe top 100 recruit, undersized, 6'6 small ball 4 at Penn State, 4 year player, went undrafted, but is now heading into year 4 in the NBA. <a href="https://t.co/lRg1hRSwY2">https://t.co/lRg1hRSwY2</a>

    owen @joemazzulla

    lamar stevens oshae brissett svi kristaps i'm very pleased with this offseason

    Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan @NekiasNBA

    (just wanna peep in and say I like the Lamar Stevens signing for Boston)

    Stevens can make his Celtics debut as early as Oct. 25, when Boston visits the New York Knicks for their season opener.

