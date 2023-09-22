Celtics Rumors: Lamar Stevens Agrees to Contract Ahead of Training Camp

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics have agreed to a deal with free-agent guard/forward Lamar Stevens, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The 6'6", 230-pound Stevens, a former Penn State star who played his first three NBA seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, averaged 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 18.1 minutes over 62 games (25 starts) last year.

The 26-year-old is a stout defensive player who has received much praise for his work on that end.

The Celtics had two open roster spots after waiving Justin Champagnie. They filled one by signing center Neemias Queta, and now Stevens, who worked out for the C's in August, has the other one.