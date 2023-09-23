AEW Rampage Grand Slam 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 0

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Rampage Grand Slam on September 22.

This week's show is part of the Grand Slam festivities at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, so Tony Khan extended this episode to two hours.

The show is packed to the brim with matches featuring several wrestlers, but we did get two singles bouts. Skye Blue took on Julia Hart, and Mike Santana was in action for the first time in AEW as a singles star.

We also saw some trios matches and a Fatal 4-Way tag bout. The winners of the tag match will receive a shot at the ROH tag titles at WrestleDream.