Timberwolves Unveil 2023-24 Classic Edition Uniforms to Celebrate 35th Anniversary

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

In celebration of their 35th anniversary season, the Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled their classic edition uniforms for the 2023-24 campaign on Friday.

As seen in the Timberwolves' post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the uniforms are an homage to their originals threads worn from 1989 until 1996:

The team announced that they will wear the all-white uniforms with blue and green trim 25 times during the upcoming season, doing so 14 times on the road and 11 times at home.

On Nov. 8, the Timberwolves will wear the uniforms for the first time when they host the New Orleans Pelicans. That date was chosen strategically, as it is the anniversary of the T-Wolves' home opener in 1989, which was their inaugural season.

Along with the uniforms, the Timberwolves showed off the retro court graphics that will be used during the 2023-24 season, including the team's original logo.

Although the Timberwolves didn't enjoy much success over their first seven seasons when they wore their original uniforms, that era set the stage for eight straight playoff appearances from 1996 through 2004 with Kevin Garnett leading the way.

Minnesota has reached the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, and there is hope to advance beyond the first round next season behind a core of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.