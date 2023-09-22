Video: Deion Sanders' Lamborghini Ticketed by Colorado Police for Parking Violation

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders has quickly become a hero in Boulder, but that apparently doesn't come with special parking privileges.

Coach Prime's son, Deion Sanders Jr., posted a video Friday on Instagram that showed his father's Lamborghini with a parking ticket on the windshield:

Parking tickets aside, things have gone smoothly for Sanders thus far in his first season as the Buffaloes' head coach.

Colorado went just 1-11 last season, prompting the school to court Sanders, who turned around FCS program Jackson State during his three seasons there.

Reactions and expectations were mixed when Sanders made the move to Boulder, but there is no denying the positive impact he has already had on the team.

The Buffs are off to a 3-0 start and are ranked 19th in the nation, which is remarkable considering they haven't finished with a winning record since 2016, outside of the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Colorado went on the road to upset reigning national runner-up TCU in Week 1 and followed that up with a convincing home win over Nebraska the following week.

Last weekend, the Buffaloes were huge favorites at home against Colorado State in the Rocky Mountain Showdown, but they needed some heroics to score the win.

Deion's son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, led a 98-yard, touchdown-scoring drive with the Buffaloes trailing by eight with about two minutes left in regulation. Colorado went on to survive in double overtime.

On Saturday, Coach Prime will face the biggest challenge of his young tenure at Colorado to date when the Buffs go on the road to face No. 10 Oregon.