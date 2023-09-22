Braves' Max Fried Placed on 15-Day IL with Finger Injury; Will Return for Playoffs

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Max Fried is hitting the shelf for at least the next 15 days.

The Atlanta Braves announced Friday that they've placed the pitcher on the 15-day injured list due to a blister on his left index finger. Right-hander Darius Vines was recalled to take his spot on the roster.

Despite missing his final two scheduled regular-season starts, Fried is expected to be ready for the postseason, according to David O'Brien of The Athletic.

During a start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sept. 12, Fried had a "hot spot" on his finger that resulted in the Braves having him push back his next start in hopes of preventing a blister, The Athletic's David O'Brien reported on Monday.

The 29-year-old pitched again in Thursday's win over the Washington Nationals, tossing six innings and allowing one run on three hits while striking out seven batters.

Fried has a history of dealing with blisters dating back to his days in the minor leagues. While the Braves were proactive in pushing back his latest start, it wasn't enough to prevent another blister.

"The outing felt great," Fried told reporters after Thursday's win. "Towards the end, my finger just filled up with a little bit of fluid. We drained it and we'll take it day to day."

With the the Braves having clinched the National League East for the sixth year in a row, shutting down Fried for the remainder of the regular season was a no-brainer, especially considering the team has major championship aspirations.

Fried put together a solid regular season, posting an 8-1 record with a 2.55 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 80 strikeouts in 77.2 innings across 14 starts. He'll be a valuable member of the team's rotation during the postseason alongside Charlie Morton, Spencer Strider, Kyle Wright and Bryce Elder.