Barry Sanders' Son Noah Receives 1st CFB Offer from Toledo After Breakout Game

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Noah Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, has received his first offer to play college football.

The class of 2025 running back was offered by Toledo after rushing for 145 yards and three touchdowns and catching one pass for 45 yards in a game for Birmingham Groves High School in Michigan last Friday, per Allen Trieu of 247Sports.

"It was a surreal moment to find out that I had just received my first offer," Sanders said. "I had been thinking about that day for years and for it to finally come was a dream come true."

Sanders added that "a few other schools have reached out" to him, one of which was Pittsburgh, but he doesn't have any visits planned yet. He should receive more interest if he can build upon his most recent game.

"My goals are to get over 1,200 all-purpose yards and 14 or more touchdowns," Sanders said. "And team-wise, we definitely want to make a deep run into the playoffs."

Sanders is 5'11", 170 pounds. He does not yet have a prospect ranking on 247Sports.

Barry Sanders was a star running back for the Detroit Lions from 1989-1998, earning 10 Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro nods, two Offensive Player of the Year awards and one MVP honor, which came in 1997.

In 153 games across 10 NFL seasons, Barry Sanders rushed for 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns and caught 352 passes for 2,921 yards and 10 scores. He ranks fourth on the NFL's all-time rushing yards list.