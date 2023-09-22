NFL 'Couldn't Confirm' 49ers' Trent Williams Threw Punch at Giants' Robinson on Video

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams wasn't ejected for throwing a punch at New York Giants defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson in Thursday's 30-12 victory because the NFL didn't feel the infraction was flagrant.

NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson said in the pool report after the game that the league "couldn't confirm" on replays that Williams' infraction met the standard required to be ejected from a game.

"We ended up looking at the video we had available to us, and we just didn't see anything that rose to the level of flagrant," Anderson said. "Which is the standard that we have to apply to disqualify the player."

Williams and Robinson got into a shoving match late in the second quarter. Both players were assessed 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalties for their actions on the play.

There is a moment prior to Williams throwing the punch that hit Robinson in the facemask when it appears that Robinson hits Williams in the neck area with a punch of his own.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Williams joked "it was a love tap" when asked if he should be fined.

Robinson didn't really address the situation after the game. "I don't know," he told reporters when asked about it.

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz noted the feud between Williams and Robinson dates back to Robinson's time with the Los Angeles Rams.

Robinson spent three seasons with the Rams from 2020 to 2022. He played six games against the 49ers during that span, including the 2021 NFC Championship Game.

The 49ers dominated the game against New York on Thursday. The offense held the ball for 39 minutes, picked up 26 first downs and had a 441-150 advantage in total yards. The Giants had as many drives as first downs (10).

This was the second blowout loss in three games to start the season for the Giants. They lost 40-0 to the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium in Week 1.

The 49ers improved their record to 3-0 to start the season. They have won 13 consecutive regular-season games dating back to Week 8 last season and have scored exactly 30 points in each of their first three games.