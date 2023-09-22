Junior Caminero, MLB's No. 6 Prospect, to Be Called Up by Rays Before 2023 Playoffs

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Rays are calling up their top prospect.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that the team is calling up infielder Junior Caminero from the Double-A Montgomery Biscuits.

Caminero is listed as the team's No. 1 prospect and the No. 6 overall prospect in MLB, per MLB.com. He is hitting .324 with 31 home runs and 94 RBIs across 117 games between A and AA in 2023.

The 20-year-old signed with the Minnesota Twins as an international free agent before being traded to the Rays in 2021. He has a 6'1", 157-lb frame and was expected to be ready for the 2024 season.

Instead he will get his first taste of MLB action early as he looks to help the Rays gain better positioning in the postseason picture. The Rays are 94-60 and are 1.5 games behind the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. They currently hold the top wild card spot and join the Orioles as team's who have clinched a playoff spot.

They are currently set to host a wild card series but are playing for more than that. The winner of the division will grab the No. 1 seed in the AL and a first-round bye which would be a great opportunity to allow for some proper rest before a competitive ALDS series.