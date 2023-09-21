X

    Video: ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Bounces 1st Pitch for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

    Julia StumbaughSeptember 21, 2023

    Kostas Lymperopoulos/NBAE via Getty Images

    The New York Yankees might not be adding Stephen A. Smith to their bullpen anytime soon.

    The ESPN analyst bounced his ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium before the Yankees' game against the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday night.

    Yankees Videos @snyyankees

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/stephenasmith?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@stephenasmith</a> tossed tonight's ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium and...he bounced it 😅🤣 <a href="https://t.co/SW0CncVC2g">pic.twitter.com/SW0CncVC2g</a>

    Smith described the pitch as a "changeup."

    Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith

    It was a changeup! <a href="https://t.co/iM1wV1Hy1c">pic.twitter.com/iM1wV1Hy1c</a>

    When asked on the The Michael Kay Show before the game if he was nervous about throwing out the first pitch, Smith answered, "Hell yeah."

    He even practiced the throw on the set of ESPN's First Take.

    Smith said on First Take in June that he was "shocked" he hadn't yet been invited to throw the first pitch for the Yankees.

    "I'd throw a strike," Smith said then.

    It might take a few more First Take practice pitches before Smith is ready to hit the strike zone.

