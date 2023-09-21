Cowboys' Micah Parsons Shows Support for Trevon Diggs After CB's Torn ACL Injury

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are going to miss Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs after he suffered a season-ending torn ACL during practice early on Thursday.

Linebacker Micah Parsons might miss him most of all.

Parsons posted a message to his defense partner to X, formerly known as Twitter, Thursday afternoon.

Diggs was off to a hot start to the 2023 season prior to his injury, with one forced fumble and one interception through two games.

But after suffering an injury during a 1-on-1 drill in Thursday's practice, Diggs was spotted using crutches to walk, per the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken. An MRI confirmed an ACL tear.

Diggs also received support from Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse, who called Diggs the "best cornerback in the league to start this year."

Both Parsons and Kearse will have to take larger roles on Dallas' defense without Diggs, who led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021.