X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Cowboys' Micah Parsons Shows Support for Trevon Diggs After CB's Torn ACL Injury

    Julia StumbaughSeptember 21, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 17: Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys stand on the field during a time out in a game against the New York Jets at AT&T Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
    Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

    The Dallas Cowboys are going to miss Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs after he suffered a season-ending torn ACL during practice early on Thursday.

    Linebacker Micah Parsons might miss him most of all.

    Parsons posted a message to his defense partner to X, formerly known as Twitter, Thursday afternoon.

    Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11

    I am my brothers keeper! I got you 7! No more need to be said! 🦁🦅 <a href="https://t.co/8ujEMegYuP">pic.twitter.com/8ujEMegYuP</a>

    Diggs was off to a hot start to the 2023 season prior to his injury, with one forced fumble and one interception through two games.

    But after suffering an injury during a 1-on-1 drill in Thursday's practice, Diggs was spotted using crutches to walk, per the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken. An MRI confirmed an ACL tear.

    Diggs also received support from Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse, who called Diggs the "best cornerback in the league to start this year."

    JK @Jayronkearse8

    Best cornerback in the league to start this year. We gone go step for Tre, don't think this shit gone stop at all!!<br><br>Prayers for my lil brudda Tre day!

    Both Parsons and Kearse will have to take larger roles on Dallas' defense without Diggs, who led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021.

    Cowboys' Micah Parsons Shows Support for Trevon Diggs After CB's Torn ACL Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    They will return to action without their former All-Pro cornerback Sunday for a Week 3 contest against the Arizona Cardinals.