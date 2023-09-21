Cowboys Rumors: Tyler Biadasz to Undergo MRI After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys offensive line is continuing a bout with the injury bug.

Adan Schefter of ESPN reported that center Tyler Biadasz injured his hamstring during Thursday's practice and is undergoing an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Schefter reported that signs appear to be positive with a source saying "Tyler will be OK." Biadasz' injury comes just after guard Zack Martin returned to practice after leaving the team's Week 2 game against the New York Jets due to an injury.

Biadasz is in his fourth season and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022. He is a key cog in an offensive line that is considered one of the best in the league.

He was not the only injury suffered in Thursday's practice. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL, an injury that will end his season.