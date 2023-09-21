Bears' Jaquan Brisker Likes Tweet of Stephen A. Smith Quote Calling CHI 'Trash'

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

To say it's been a bleak start to the Chicago Bears' season would be a huge understatement.

And the organization has drawn the ire of media members from around the country, most recently ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went off the Bears and safety Jaquan Brisker quickly took notice.

"Let me tell you something right now. The Chicago Bears are trash," Smith said on First Take Thursday morning. "Let's just call it what it is. They are not a good organization. It's a damn shame they represent the City of Chicago. They stink."

Brisker, the Bears' second-year safety, noticeably liked a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that had Smith's quote written out.

