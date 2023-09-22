Top 10 WR Performances of the 2023 CFB Season So Far

10 of 10

LSU's offense stumbled in that disappointing loss to Florida State, but Malik Nabers ensured the Tigers would not fall at Mississippi State.

Really, the hosts had no answer for Nabers.

He amassed 13 catches for 239 yards and two trips to the end zone in a comfortable 41-14 triumph for LSU. He notched both scores in the opening half as the Bayou Bengals raced out to a 24-0 lead.