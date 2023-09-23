NFL Picks Week 3: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds Change

1 of 3

This is a massive line, and the Kansas City Chiefs haven't looked particularly good through two weeks of football. However, Kansas City is still a favorite worth backing, and for a couple of reasons.



For one, Kansas City is back at home after facing the Jaguars in Jacksonville in Week 2. The Chiefs have one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL, and that's going to make things tough on Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.



Fields still has a tendency to hold onto the ball too long, and he recently admitted that he isn't quite on the same page with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and the Bears' staff.



"They are doing their job when they are giving me what to look at, but at the end of the day, I can't be thinking about that when the game comes," Fields said in a mid-week press conference.



I don't believe that Fields was trying to throw Chicago's coaches under the bus here, but it sounds as if there's a disconnect in the in-game communication. On the road and against a talented Chiefs defense, that's a problem.



The Bears also have a lifeless defense that is still struggling to limit opponents. With Travis Kelce in his second game back from a knee injury, Mahomes and Co. should finally start to find a rhythm in this one.

