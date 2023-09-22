What Triple H, WWE Must Do to Prevent Fans Revolting on Roman Reigns, Bloodline Story

What Triple H, WWE Must Do to Prevent Fans Revolting on Roman Reigns, Bloodline StorySeptember 22, 2023
The Bloodline story has been the crowning achievement of WWE over the last few years and a prime example of the creative surge under the direction of Triple H.
Yet, even one of the best pro wrestling storylines in modern times has started to wear out its welcome.
It's hard to blame fans, too. WWE has not tried to mask the fact that Reigns won't defend his titles with an actual threat of losing until the next WrestleMania and that both Jey and Jimmy Uso won't actually settle a beef that started at SummerSlam until then, either.
That has everything around The Bloodline feeling like it's stuck in purgatory, which could eventually wind up in an outright fan revolt that harkens back to the days of the WWE Universe openly rejecting babyface Reigns.
Such an outcome is the exact opposite of what WWE would want heading into WrestleMania 40 for its premier storyline, so here are a few ways Triple H and Co. can get this thing back on track in the coming weeks and months.
Get Reigns Defending Titles Again
It sounds so simple, right?
Reigns hasn't defended his universal title since SummerSlam on August 5 when he beat Jey Uso with a controversial finish that saw Jimmy betray his twin brother.
Before that, The Tribal Chief was a featured part of tagging with Solo Sikoa against The Usos at Money in the Bank. His title defense at WrestleMania 39 was way back in April.
Barring an injury, this is far too few defenses to keep fans engaged. There is some merit to taking a more UFC-styled approach with top champions in that they don't put their title on the line nearly every week, but it's a tricky tightrope to walk.
And frankly, this isn't it. When fans think on Reigns' actual defenses, the ones that might stick out most are those in which he had outside help, which isn't helping matters. Nor is the fact that WWE will trumpet how long he's been champion, while fans think of how little he's actually defended it.
The solution is simple. Use open challenges or something to get Reigns in action. Even if it's super-obvious he won't lose until at least 'Mania, it's better than this.
Get Away from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens
This one might register as controversial, but let's do it.
When Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were originally involved with The Bloodline, courtesy of the former becoming a member, establishing relationships and eventually leaving, it was storytelling bliss for fans.
Now, not so much.
With WWE blatantly wanting to drag feet until 'Mania, Jey Uso is on Raw now trying to make it as a solo act (it remains to be seen if this will work, despite the hyped entrance with fan engagement). And he's brushing shoulders with Zayn and Owens and looping in The Judgment Day, and it's sort of just a mess.
As it stands, the filler content feels bad. Truthfully, The Usos shouldn't be separated.
The concept of the twins feuding with each other to pass the time until WrestleMania, or at least being around each other, was a compelling one. While the execution was middling, the idea that Jimmy only betrayed his brother in order to make sure he didn't become corrupted by the title of Tribal Chief was pretty sound storytelling.
Rather than Uso drama, we've got weird filler with Owens and Zayn and Cody Rhodes and Jey and The Judgement Day and even Drew McIntyre and...please stop.
At Least Tease the Big One
Look, maybe The Rock doesn't take on Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in the main event. That might be best for everyone given some of the storytelling pitfalls over the long term that would create.
But at least tease it.
Give fans something to talk about. Have Rock interrupt a Reigns promo or vice versa. Heck, even have them simply brush shoulders without a word and nothing more than a stare during a backstage segment. Gauge the fan reaction, enjoy those viral view counts on social media, that sort of thing.
Again, a tease doesn't mean it needs to happen. That serving as the main event of 'Mania would be a good match with a clunker of implications. If The Rock wins, who dethrones him? If Reigns wins, is he the champ until WrestleMania 41?
If nothing else, fans need to see the option might be on the table, as it would have a positive ripple effect that is confirmation that the Bloodline saga is leading to something epic.
Steer Clear of Cody Rhodes
Maybe another unpopular take, but most fans could probably agree WWE missed the Cody Rhodes train and it has very much left the station on a route that won't loop back.
The American Nightmare, triumphantly returning after establishing the biggest competition we've seen to WWE since the WCW days, got his shot at WrestleMania 39 and failed.
Then, in a blatant act of stalling, Rhodes got involved in a months-long feud with Brock Lesnar. Thinly veiled delay or not, that's not a bad place to be for somebody like the former All Elite Wrestling executive vice president.
But it's probably where he should stay, too.
Rhodes always felt like a strange insertion into the title scene with Reigns, including that groan-inducing late entry into the Royal Rumble or the easy win. The Bloodline is a family-based feud and should probably stay that way, with someone like Solo Sikoa or Jey taking the title.
It's not like there aren't any good feuds left for Rhodes. Let him fight for Seth Rollins' title or get a one-off with a legend like John Cena. Heck, reach out to CM Punk for that "last laugh at AEW" sort of feud.
While Rhodes might be wildly over with fans, it feels like there's a chance of backlash if he re-enters the 'Mania main event scene, especially when there are other options for both wrestlers that are very appetizing.
Spotlight Drama with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa are right there.
One of the more organic-feeling options for the Bloodline story all along has been the seemingly inevitable betrayal from Heyman, who is no stranger to jumping ship and seeking out the next big thing as soon as he senses a change in the wind.
That time is approaching, especially with Reigns isolated from his family and potentially the elders, too, should WWE go that route.
Heyman teasing an alignment with Sikoa, who gradually receives the manipulative, gaslighting treatment both Usos got, would excite fans. It would signal things are finally coming to a conclusion and a possible Reigns loss would elevate a fast-riser in WWE.
Like much of the Bloodline saga, this can be a slow burn, too. But further dissension in the ranks, spearheaded by the ultimate schemer Heyman, is something all fans can get behind, as proved by his best-ever mic skills and Hall-of-Fame career.
This would also keep Jimmy and Jey free to, say, main-event Night 1 of WrestleMania.