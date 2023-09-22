What Triple H, WWE Must Do to Prevent Fans Revolting on Roman Reigns, Bloodline Story

4 of 5

Maybe another unpopular take, but most fans could probably agree WWE missed the Cody Rhodes train and it has very much left the station on a route that won't loop back.

The American Nightmare, triumphantly returning after establishing the biggest competition we've seen to WWE since the WCW days, got his shot at WrestleMania 39 and failed.

Then, in a blatant act of stalling, Rhodes got involved in a months-long feud with Brock Lesnar. Thinly veiled delay or not, that's not a bad place to be for somebody like the former All Elite Wrestling executive vice president.

But it's probably where he should stay, too.

Rhodes always felt like a strange insertion into the title scene with Reigns, including that groan-inducing late entry into the Royal Rumble or the easy win. The Bloodline is a family-based feud and should probably stay that way, with someone like Solo Sikoa or Jey taking the title.

It's not like there aren't any good feuds left for Rhodes. Let him fight for Seth Rollins' title or get a one-off with a legend like John Cena. Heck, reach out to CM Punk for that "last laugh at AEW" sort of feud.