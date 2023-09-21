Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Becky Lynch, Dynamite Injuries, MoreSeptember 21, 2023
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Becky Lynch, Dynamite Injuries, More
Becky Lynch has been a top WWE Superstar for the better part of the last five years, and she could be in a position to reap the benefits, according to reports.
The NXT women's champion's current contractual situation is at the forefront of this collection of wrestling rumors.
Joining the latest on The Man's deal with WWE is an update on two top All Elite Wrestling competitors who appeared to suffer injuries Wednesday night at Dynamite Grand Slam, as well as a look at what may be next for CM Punk and Jade Cargill.
Becky Lynch's Contract Among Several Expiring in 2024
Joining Drew McIntyre and Sheamus with contracts expiring in 2024 is Becky Lynch, per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.
The Man is, arguably, the biggest star of the three having headlined WrestleMania 35, where she defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey to win the Raw and SmackDown women's titles in a historic main event.
She is also a proven draw, as evidenced by recent ratings for NXT with her as the most prominent star on the show.
Her landmark NXT title win over Tiffany Stratton notwithstanding, Lynch has experienced a few frustrations of late, not least of which being her match with Trish Stratus being plucked from the SummerSlam card and instead taking place at Payback a month later.
Add to that the decision to change a match that she lobbied for with Tegan Nox on Monday's Raw to a bout with Natalya, and you have an interesting recent stretch for Lynch.
It is almost impossible to imagine a scenario in which she does not remain with WWE, but the question is how far apart on numbers the two sides will be and how icy the relationship between the two will be when all is said and done.
Lynch is, after all, one of the biggest stars in the company and she got there on her own. She created a persona for herself that fans gravitated to, so much so that the company had no choice but to make her the centerpiece of the build to its biggest show of the year.
She remains perpetually over to this day, through character and role changes, and it's time WWE rewards her accordingly.
Pay The Man.
Latest on Jon Moxley, Adam Cole Dynamite Grand Slam Injuries
Dynamite Grand Slam may have been a critical success for AEW, but it wasn't without issues as two of the promotion's top stars suffered injuries.
Sapp reported that, "Jon Moxley sustained an injury during his title match with Rey Fenix that saw the finish of the match altered. Moxley left under his own power and was checked on by several people, including Tony Khan. He communicated to numerous people that he was okay."
The injury is believed to have taken place at some point in the closing moments of the fight, during the pair of Fenix Drivers, one of which resulted in an awkward referee count.
Later in the show, Adam Cole rushed to the ring to aid MJF in his AEW World Championship defense against Samoa Joe. The entrance ramp led directly to the ring, with no way for wrestlers to access the floor other than to jump.
He did and appeared to injure his left leg along the way, and he was limping around the squared circle and appearing to struggle to put any weight on it.
"We're told he was in obvious pain backstage and was taken to the hospital," Sapp wrote. "He's since left and was seen on crutches."
Without an understanding of the severity of the injuries, and whether they will sideline either competitor for an extended period of time, it's difficult to determine what it means for the AEW roster.
If either is forced to miss substantial time of any kind, it would be a significant blow to the promotion.
Cole could still appear on television alongside MJF, even if he cannot compete. It would be a knock for the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship, but at least the overarching story at play could still continue.
Moxley's absence, on the other hand, would be a major blow for a company that has relied on him to be both the workhorse and star it turns to pick up the slack when injuries or outbursts occur.
Luckily, Sapp checked back in with an update on the three-time world champion:
There will likely be more updates to come, especially considering the stature of the stars involved.
Hopefully, they will have a positive outlook.
Internal Thoughts on a CM Punk-WWE Reunion
Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling reported that, although the WWE product is currently hot and the company is not in need of a big free-agent signing to pique interest, "multiple sources made it clear to me that they saw WWE and Punk working together as a possibility if good business can be done."
There are bridges to be rebuilt between the two sides following a contentious divorce in 2014 that saw CM Punk walk out of Raw prior to the show, and WWE responding by firing him on his wedding day, despite him having already fulfilled his contractually obligated dates.
Should Punk return to WWE, it would be one of the biggest stories of the year. Considering the sale of the company and all the controversy he was involved in at the conclusion of his AEW run, that is some statement.
One of the most polarizing men in the industry, the 44-year-old still has considerable star power and would bring a passionate fanbase with him. He would also generate many fresh matchups.
If the two sides can work something out, and Punk is in a better place than he was during what was clearly a frustrating time for him with AEW, it could be a move that allows the Chicago native to have one last great run on the biggest stage the industry has to offer.
Plans for Jade Cargill in WWE
Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Jade Cargill is being prepared for "main roster creative" and is considered a "high priority," ahead of her potential arrival to WWE.
There is an argument that Cargill should compete in NXT, where she would have the opportunity to receive the in-ring seasoning that she was not afforded in AEW. With that said, she is coming off a historic reign as TBS champion and everything about her screams "star."
It is not particularly surprising that WWE officials would want to get her in front of television cameras as quickly as possible.
From an in-ring perspective, the 31-year-old might be better suited working with names such as Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Natalya, and Damage CTRL to gain experience and learn from women who have competed at the highest levels of the sport.
From day one, it was apparent that Cargill was destined for superstardom in the right hands.
AEW pushed her to the TBS title and let her have a long run with it, but there was never any real creative parity. She came to the ring, beat an opponent and went backstage. There was no real story or character development.
In the hands of WWE, she can achieve what she has seemed destined for since the beginning.