Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Becky Lynch, Dynamite Injuries, More

Dynamite Grand Slam may have been a critical success for AEW, but it wasn't without issues as two of the promotion's top stars suffered injuries.



Sapp reported that, "Jon Moxley sustained an injury during his title match with Rey Fenix that saw the finish of the match altered. Moxley left under his own power and was checked on by several people, including Tony Khan. He communicated to numerous people that he was okay."

The injury is believed to have taken place at some point in the closing moments of the fight, during the pair of Fenix Drivers, one of which resulted in an awkward referee count.



Later in the show, Adam Cole rushed to the ring to aid MJF in his AEW World Championship defense against Samoa Joe. The entrance ramp led directly to the ring, with no way for wrestlers to access the floor other than to jump.



He did and appeared to injure his left leg along the way, and he was limping around the squared circle and appearing to struggle to put any weight on it.



"We're told he was in obvious pain backstage and was taken to the hospital," Sapp wrote. "He's since left and was seen on crutches."



Without an understanding of the severity of the injuries, and whether they will sideline either competitor for an extended period of time, it's difficult to determine what it means for the AEW roster.



If either is forced to miss substantial time of any kind, it would be a significant blow to the promotion.

Cole could still appear on television alongside MJF, even if he cannot compete. It would be a knock for the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship, but at least the overarching story at play could still continue.



Moxley's absence, on the other hand, would be a major blow for a company that has relied on him to be both the workhorse and star it turns to pick up the slack when injuries or outbursts occur.



Luckily, Sapp checked back in with an update on the three-time world champion:



There will likely be more updates to come, especially considering the stature of the stars involved.

