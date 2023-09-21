Red Sox Ripped by Fans After Being Eliminated from Playoff Contention

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The writing has been on the wall for a while now with the Boston Red Sox, but the club was officially eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday night.

Boston was eliminated with a 15-5 loss to the Texas Rangers followed by a Toronto Blue Jays' 6-1 victory over the New York Yankees.

After a highly disappointing year, it was only fitting that Boston was eliminated from playoff contention on the same day it gave up a season-high 15 runs on 16 hits and rotated through five different pitchers.

Entering Major League Baseball's trade deadline, the Red Sox were in firm contention for an American League wild card spot with a 57-50 record on Aug. 1. But Boston did nothing to invest in the team and address its issues in the rotation or on defense, and it has resulted in a downward spiral.

The Red Sox are 18-28 since Aug. 1 and sit at the bottom of the AL East with a 75-78 record.

Boston will now be watching the 2023 postseason from the couch for the second straight season and the fourth time in the last five years in what has been a swift decline after years of sustained success that led to four championships between 2004 and 2018.

With Boston officially out of contention, Red Sox fans ripped the team on X, formerly known as Twitter, after another season of disappointment and frustration:

Many Red Sox fans realized that Boston wasn't going to win the World Series this year, but many would have also settled for the team just playing competitive baseball well into September.

Instead, the club has shown little-to-no fight in the end, and Boston fans are more excited for the season to be over so it can move forward from what has been considered a disaster of a year.