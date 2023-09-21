X

    Red Sox Ripped by Fans After Being Eliminated from Playoff Contention

    Erin WalshSeptember 21, 2023

    Boston, MA - August 29: Boston Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers holds his head after striking out in the seventh inning. The Red Sox lost to the Houston Astros, 6-2. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
    Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

    The writing has been on the wall for a while now with the Boston Red Sox, but the club was officially eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday night.

    Boston was eliminated with a 15-5 loss to the Texas Rangers followed by a Toronto Blue Jays' 6-1 victory over the New York Yankees.

    After a highly disappointing year, it was only fitting that Boston was eliminated from playoff contention on the same day it gave up a season-high 15 runs on 16 hits and rotated through five different pitchers.

    Entering Major League Baseball's trade deadline, the Red Sox were in firm contention for an American League wild card spot with a 57-50 record on Aug. 1. But Boston did nothing to invest in the team and address its issues in the rotation or on defense, and it has resulted in a downward spiral.

    The Red Sox are 18-28 since Aug. 1 and sit at the bottom of the AL East with a 75-78 record.

    Boston will now be watching the 2023 postseason from the couch for the second straight season and the fourth time in the last five years in what has been a swift decline after years of sustained success that led to four championships between 2004 and 2018.

    With Boston officially out of contention, Red Sox fans ripped the team on X, formerly known as Twitter, after another season of disappointment and frustration:

    Jordan Moore @iJordanMoore

    The Red Sox now have 100 errors on the season, the 2nd most in MLB behind San Francisco.<br><br>They have a .981 fielding percentage, tied for the worst in baseball with SF. That's 0.69 errors per game.<br><br>Terrible is an understatement. <a href="https://t.co/lAzx3pevqu">pic.twitter.com/lAzx3pevqu</a>

    Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis

    I am asking the league (kindly) to stop making the Red Sox play baseball games. I'm tired.

    Sox Scoop @Sox_Scoop

    Red Sox officially eliminated from a postseason spot.<br><br>This has realistically be the case since mid August. Some may even say since March.<br><br>Time to bring back the aggressive mentality

    Emerson Lotzia, Jr. @EmersonLotzia

    red sox fans who still watch the red sox play baseball every day <a href="https://t.co/lknSdGNo5C">pic.twitter.com/lknSdGNo5C</a>

    Tyler Milliken ⚾️ @tylermilliken_

    Me still watching the Red Sox every day. <a href="https://t.co/8df895CL98">pic.twitter.com/8df895CL98</a>

    Brendan Mizgala @BrendanMizgala

    Dear <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a>, will the Red Sox get punished in any way if they choose to not return to play after tomorrow's off day? Their season is done and us fans are beyond exhausted. Please let us go in peace. Thanks.

    Many Red Sox fans realized that Boston wasn't going to win the World Series this year, but many would have also settled for the team just playing competitive baseball well into September.

    Instead, the club has shown little-to-no fight in the end, and Boston fans are more excited for the season to be over so it can move forward from what has been considered a disaster of a year.

    The Red Sox had already signaled they turned the page to 2024 by firing chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom last week, and the search for someone to fill that role and rebuild the club is already underway.