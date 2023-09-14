Red Sox Fire Chaim Bloom as Chief Baseball Officer After 4 Years with Team

AP Photo/Winslow Townson

The Boston Red Sox have fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom after four seasons, the club announced Thursday.

Red Sox owner John Henry said in a statement:

"While parting ways is not taken lightly, today signals a new direction for our club. Our organization has significant expectations on the field and while Chaim's efforts in revitalizing our baseball infrastructure have helped set the stage for the future, we will today begin a search for new leadership. Everyone who knows Chaim has a deep appreciation and respect for the kind of person he is. His time with us will always be marked by his professionalism, integrity, and an unwavering respect for our club and its legacy."

