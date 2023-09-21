Midnight Madness 2023: Schedule for Top NCAA Men's Basketball Teams

0 of 3

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It won't be long before college basketball is back in the lives of sports fans. By early November, many of the top NCAA programs will have returned to action.

However, before that time arrives, the colleges featuring the top hoops across the nation will get their students and fans more pumped up for the upcoming season. They'll do so by hosting midnight madness events, which have become an annual tradition.

Not every school does it the same way, and they'll take place at various times throughout October. But most of the top programs will hold some type of event to build hype for the upcoming 2023-24 season.