Midnight Madness 2023: Schedule for Top NCAA Men's Basketball Teams

Midnight Madness 2023: Schedule for Top NCAA Men's Basketball TeamsSeptember 21, 2023
It won't be long before college basketball is back in the lives of sports fans. By early November, many of the top NCAA programs will have returned to action.
However, before that time arrives, the colleges featuring the top hoops across the nation will get their students and fans more pumped up for the upcoming season. They'll do so by hosting midnight madness events, which have become an annual tradition.
Not every school does it the same way, and they'll take place at various times throughout October. But most of the top programs will hold some type of event to build hype for the upcoming 2023-24 season.
Here's some of the latest info regarding midnight madness events for several of the top men's hoops programs in the nation.
Kansas: Late Night in the Phog
When: Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: Allen Fieldhouse
For the 39th time, Kansas will be hosting its annual Late Night in the Phog event to get ready for the upcoming season. And the school has booked a top musical performer to get the party going this year.
Flo Rida, a four-time Grammy-nominated rapper, is scheduled to headline the event, which will also feature scrimmages by both the men's and women's basketball teams. So there will be a ton of action throughout the night.
While the concert should be fun, the scrimmages will give Jayhawks fans an early look at their teams for the upcoming season. The men's squad is widely expected to again be among the best in the country during the 2023-24 campaign.
The event is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance.
Duke: Countdown to Craziness
When: Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium
Duke typically uses its tipoff event as an opportunity to host recruits, and this year is no different. There are expected to be some top high school players in attendance as the Blue Devils generate hype for the upcoming season.
Cooper Flagg, a forward at Montverde (Fla.) Academy and the No. 1 men's basketball recruit in the 2024 class per 247Sports Composite rankings, is expected to be there. And it would be a huge get for Duke if it can convince the 6-foot-8 standout to join the program next year.
Of course, the event will also be a great time for fans to get an early look at the Blue Devils' 2023-24 squad. They're expected to have strong teams on both the men's and women's sides.
Michigan State Madness
When: Oct. 13 at TBD
Where: Breslin Center
For Michigan State fans hoping to get an early look at the teams for the upcoming season, there's no better place than this event. The Spartans' men's and women's squads will both hold open practices/scrimmages as they prepare for the 2023-24 campaign.
The Michigan State men's team is a perennial March Madness contender, and this season should be no different. Head coach Tom Izzo always finds a way to guide the Spartans into March.
The road to a potential NCAA Tournament appearance will begin in mid-October. And it's sure to be a fun, entertaining event, much like it always has been.