X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    Austin Rivers Says He Spoke to Celtics' Brad Stevens About Potential Contract

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 20, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Austin Rivers #25 of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on February 26, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Free agent shooting guard Austin Rivers revealed on The Bill Simmons Podcast that he spoke with Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens about joining the team.

    "I had a great talk with Brad actually like a week ago," Rivers told Simmons (h/t Brian Robb of Mass Live).

    After Simmons brought up the possibility of Rivers joining Boston given the Celtics' need for another guard in the wake of the Marcus Smart trade, Rivers said: "That's why I called (Brad). I told him I'd love to be a part of the team. He said a lot of positive things. We'll see if that's something that will come to fruition. I've always loved Brad. I've always been a fan of him."

    Rivers, who has played 11 NBA seasons, spent the 2022-23 campaign with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He averaged 4.9 points on 43.5 percent shooting (35.0 percent from three-point range), 1.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 19.5 minutes in 52 games.

    For his career, the ex-Duke star has posted 8.5 points on 41.9 percent shooting.

    The Celtics' starting backcourt is set with Derrick White and Jaylen Brown with reigning Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon serving as the top backup. Payton Pritchard figures to see the second-most minutes off the bench among guards.

    Austin Rivers Says He Spoke to Celtics' Brad Stevens About Potential Contract
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    From there, it's possible that Rivers could come in and be the team's fifth guard. As Robb noted, none of the remaining guards have guaranteed deals. Svi Mykhailiuk and Dalano Banton have partially guaranteed deals, and JD Davidson and Jay Scrubb are on two-way contracts.

    We'll see if something comes to fruition, but for now, the 2023-24 season is looming quickly with the Celtics' slate set to begin on Oct. 25 at the New York Knicks.