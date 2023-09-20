NBA Rumors: Buddy Hield, Pacers Eyeing Trade Options After Contract Talks Stall

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Buddy Hield could find himself a new home during the 2023-24 season.

Hield and the Indiana Pacers are working together to find a trade partner for the veteran after contract extension negotiations between the two sides stalled, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania wrote:

"Hield is open to a trade elsewhere, according to rival team sources, but no deal is imminent and there aren't any current substantive talks with any other team. The Pacers did offer Hield an extension in recent weeks, but it's believed their proposal did not make the seven-year guard feel desired, league sources said."

Several teams are expected to express interest in Hield and conversations are expected to remain ongoing as NBA training camps begin, Charania added.

