Lakers Trade Rumors: Buddy Hield, Myles Turner, More Linked to LA Ahead of NBA Draft

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers apparently aren't giving up on their pursuit of two Indiana Pacers players.

The Purple and Gold have been linked to both Buddy Hield and Myles Turner ahead of the 2023 NBA draft, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, who added that the franchise is "more likely than not" to trade the No. 17 overall pick.

When discussing the Lakers' options involving the 17th pick, Buha wrote that they could package it with salary filler to upgrade the depth chart.

Buha wrote:

"The framework of a deal would likely involve [Malik] Beasley, [Mo] Bamba and the No. 17 pick getting exchanged for a starter-level player. The Lakers could also execute a smaller deal with only one of Beasley or Bamba, plus, potentially, the pick. Names around the league that have been linked to the Lakers in recent weeks include Indiana's Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, Brooklyn's Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale, Toronto's Gary Trent Jr. and Washington's Kristaps Porziņģis, according to multiple league sources not authorized to speak publicly."

While the Purple and Gold's top priority this summer is to retain restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, the franchise has been eyeing Hield and Turner since last offseason.

The Lakers put together an up-and-down season, finishing seventh in the Western Conference with a 43-39 record before being swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

If L.A. hopes to get back to the NBA Finals for the first time since it defeated the Miami Heat to claim the title in 2020, the team must make some upgrades to its roster entering the 2023-24 season.

The Lakers expressed interest in acquiring perimeter shooting depth during the 2022-23 season, and Hield would be a solid addition in that department. The 30-year-old shot 42.5 percent from deep and 45.8 percent from the floor in 80 games last season while averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

For reference, the Lakers shot 34.6 percent from deep last season, which ranked 25th in the league.

Turner would also be a nice upgrade at the center position for the Lakers, which could then use Anthony Davis at power forward.

In 62 games last season, Turner averaged 18.0 points, 7.5 rebonds, 1.4 assists and 2.3 blocks while shooting 54.8 percent from the floor. He's also a solid three-point shooter, averaging 37.3 percent from deep in 2022-23.

L.A.'s starting lineup could be one of the best in the Western Conference if it adds Hield and Turner alongside Davis and LeBron James.

However, the Lakers still need to figure out the point guard position with D'Angelo Russell and Dennis Schröder set to become free agents this offseason.