Twins' Carlos Correa Placed on IL with Foot Injury; Team Confident in Playoff Return

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a foot injury and his status for the remainder of the regular season is unclear, per MLB.com's Do-Hyoung Park.

However, Twins acting manager Jayce Tingler said he is "super optimistic" that Correa will be ready for the postseason.

Correa added: "I'm very confident. Very confident. It will take a lot for me not to play in those games. They're way too meaningful and they're way too important not only for the organization, but also for myself. Yeah, I'm confident I'll be there."

Correa was placed on the IL after re-aggravating the plantar fasciitis in his left foot. He has been dealing with the ailment since May and aggravated his foot in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Correa's injury has impacted both his offense and defense this year and he slashed a career-low .230/.312/.399 in 135 games, in addition to posting 18 home runs and 65 RBI.

The Twins are in command of the American League Central with a 81-72 record and are on pace to make the playoffs for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

If Minnesota secures a playoff berth, its first game would likely be Oct. 3, according to ESPN, which would be 14 days after Correa was placed on the IL.

"We think this is the best way to give Carlos a meaningful, full playoff run," Tingler said.

Correa has extensive postseason experience, having made playoff runs with the Houston Astros in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, helping the team claim a World Series title in 2017.

In 79 playoff games with the Astros, the 28-year-old slashed .272/.344/.505 with 18 home runs and 59 RBI.