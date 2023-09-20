Fantasy Alert: Browns' Jerome Ford Tabbed as Lead RB Despite Kareem Hunt Signing

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Fantasy football managers may want to stick with Jerome Ford over Kareem Hunt.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski reiterated to reporters Wednesday that Ford will be the team's lead running back moving forward despite the signing of Hunt to a one-year deal, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The Browns signed Hunt to a one-year deal worth up to a reported $4 million after star running back Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Monday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the immediate aftermath of Chubb's injury, Stefanski made it clear that Ford would be the team's featured back moving forward.

Ford was brilliant in Monday's game despite the loss, rushing for 106 yards on 16 attempts and catching three passes for 25 yards and one score. He racked up 22.60 fantasy points in Week 2 after being projected to earn just 5.68 fantasy points, per Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football.

Hunt, meanwhile, was a free agent through the first two weeks of the 2023 campaign after spending the last four seasons of his career with the Browns. He had been Chubb's backup since 2019 but wasn't initially re-signed due to the emergence of Ford in the backfield.

The 28-year-old's best season in Cleveland came in 2020 when he rushed for 841 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games, in addition to catching 38 passes for 304 yards and five scores. In 49 games across four seasons with the Browns, he rushed for 1,874 yards and 16 touchdowns, in addition to catching 132 passes for 973 yards and seven scores.

Hunt should still be a serviceable running back for the Browns, but given Ford's emergence and quarterback Deshaun Watson's mobility, fantasy managers may want to wait and see how much the veteran is used moving forward before picking him up and inserting him into the starting lineup.