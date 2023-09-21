Bulls Bold Predictions Ahead of 2023-24 NBA Season

1 of 3

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Zach LaVine may not have the richest resume when it comes to team success, but he is clearly an elite offensive talent.



The 28-year-old is on a five-year run of averaging at least 23 points and four assists every season. Only seven other players can say the same, per StatHead, and they are some of the top point-producers on the planet.



There are a slew of skilled shot-makers on that list, and LaVine is one of them. He is enough of a net-shredder to join the exclusive 50/40/90 club. He would need to up his free-throw connection rate a bit, but he's already had one season in which he shot 50-plus percent overall and 40-plus percent from range.

