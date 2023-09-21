Warriors Bold Predictions Ahead of 2023-24 NBA Season

2 of 3

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Sending multiple players to the All-Star Game isn't easy, but Golden State routinely makes it seem that way.



Since 2014-15, the Warriors have had at least two All-Star selections six different times. They've also sent three-plus players to the event four times in that stretch.



This season will be the fifth. Curry is a lock, and Green should be if he's healthy and the Warriors are winning. He's simply too valuable as a distributor and all-purpose defender to ignore.

