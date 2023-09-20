Magic HC: Paolo Banchero Combination of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Jayson Tatum

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Orlando Magic forward and reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero's NBA career is off to a great start, and his head coach, Jamahl Mosley, believes his game is "a combination" of three current and former NBA stars in Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James and Jayson Tatum.

Mosley made the comments to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who asked the coach if there were any players that reminded him of Banchero and fellow Magic star Franz Wagner.

"Because the game has changed so much over the years with players getting more talented and higher IQs, you have to give combinations," Mosley began.

"Paolo is a combination of Carmelo (Anthony), LeBron (James) and (Jayson) Tatum. There are different combinations of things they possess. The passing skills. The ability to score in different areas. The power that they possess.

"Franz is between a mixture of Khris Middleton, Kawhi (Leonard) and Kevin Durant in the footwork. There are so many aspects these guys take from each one of those guys. You don't want to label them as just this or that person. There's a combination of each one that they possess because they study the game and they watch all these great players."

As good as Banchero is, it's clear Mosley wasn't implying that the young forward's greatness or ceiling is a combination of those three, one of which is considered by some to be the best player in NBA history. Rather, Mosley was noting how aspects of that trio's skillsets appear in Banchero's game.

Most specifically, the former Duke star has made waves with his all-around game a la James and Tatum, averaging 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his first NBA season. He's also shown to be a prolific scorer at times like Anthony, scoring 30 or more points six times last year. Orlando improved its win total from 22 to 34 with the 20-year-old Banchero aboard.