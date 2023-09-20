Steven Stamkos Says He's 'Disappointed' with Lack of Contract Talks with Lightning

Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Steven Stamkos is a Tampa Bay Lightning legend, but he is "disappointed" the only NHL team he has ever known did not engage in contract discussions ahead of the final season on his current deal.

"I've been disappointed in the lack of talking," the center told reporters. "It was something that I expressed at the end of last year that I wanted to get something done before training camp started. There haven't been any conversations."

Stamkos will turn 34 years old in February and may no longer be at his playing peak, but he is still a franchise icon who has been productive in recent seasons.

It is somewhat surprising to see his status in limbo with the 2023-24 campaign approaching, but he did add that he is "ready whenever" the team wants to talk about his next contract and willing to have those discussions during the season.

Tampa Bay selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2008 NHL entry draft, and he has more than lived up to the sky-high expectations that came with such a selection.

His resume includes two Stanley Cup titles, two Maurice Richard Trophies as the league's top goal scorer, a Mark Messier Leadership Award and seven All-Star Game selections. His most recent All-Star Game came in 2021-22 when he posted a career-best 106 points on 42 goals and 64 assists.

Stamkos then followed that effort up with 84 points on 34 goals and 50 assists last season.

Those two most recent campaigns indicate he is far from done when it comes to being a productive offensive force. His presence is a major reason the Lightning are coming off six consecutive playoff appearances during a stretch that includes two Stanley Cup titles and three appearances in the Stanley Cup Final.

Stamkos is arguably the best player in franchise history, and it is difficult to envision him in another uniform.