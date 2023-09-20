Packers HC LaFleur: 'I'm Done Talking' Aaron Rodgers Injury, David Bakhtiari and Turf

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is instituting a moratorium on turf-related discourse.

Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari was out for the team's 25-24 Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons due to a knee injury. Some wondered whether Mercedes-Benz Stadium's artificial playing surface had a role in the two-time All-Pro's decision not to play.

LaFleur told reporters Monday that Bakhtiari still had swelling in his knee, so he likely wouldn't have suited up if the Packers had been competing on natural grass. The coach then made it clear he was no longer going to entertain the conversation.

"I'm not talking about it," he said. "All right, that's it. Just to clarify, I'm done talking about it. I'm not talking about it."

Artificial turf was a sticking point for NFL players coming into the season. In April, NFL Players Association president JC Tretter publicly questioned the league's position there was little discernible difference between the rate of injuries on natural and artificial surfaces.

Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury only heightened the concerns of Tretter and others. In the immediate aftermath, NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell lobbied for the NFL to have natural grass at all of its stadiums.

Bakhtiari certainly made his thoughts on the matter clear:

It would obviously be a big deal if the Packers were without the services of their starting left tackle for all of their games on artificial turf. People will want to know if this is going to be a lingering issue surrounding Bakhtiari.