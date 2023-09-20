Report: 'Preliminary Talk' Browns' Nick Chubb May Need 2 Surgeries Repair Knee Injury

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb may be facing a lengthy recovery after suffering a significant knee injury in Monday's 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported the "preliminary talk" is that the four-time Pro Bowler may require two surgeries on his left knee to fully repair the damage. The first procedure would happen within seven to 10 days, and the next would come "several weeks after," per Anderson.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Tuesday that Chubb is out for the remainder of the season but failed to specify the nature of his injury. ESPN's Jake Trotter reported he may have "multiple tears" in his knee.

The concern for Chubb is heightened because this is the same knee he dislocated in 2015 while in college at Georgia, which resulted in a torn PCL, MCL and LCL.

The 27-year-old came back and ran for more than 1,000 yards in each of his final two seasons with the Bulldogs. He became equally productive in the pros, averaging 84.6 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry into his sixth year.

Another major injury to his left knee could be devastating, though, and come at a time when the life of an NFL running back has never been more precarious.

Chubb watched New York Giants star Saquon Barkley and Las Vegas Raiders star Josh Jacobs, who was the league's leading rusher in 2022, get squeezed by their respective teams this past offseason.

"The biggest thing is that we're the only position where our production hurts us the most," he told reporters in July. "If we go out there and run 2000 yards with so many carries, the next year they're going to say you're probably worn down. That's the biggest thing that I took from it. It's tough. It hurts us just to go out there and do well. It hurts us at the end of the day."

Chubb is due to be a free agent in 2025, and he might be hitting the open market before then depending on how pragmatic Cleveland wants to be. Releasing him next spring would save the team $11.8 million in salary cap space.