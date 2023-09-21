NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands at the Beginning of Training Camp

NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands at the Beginning of Training CampSeptember 21, 2023
There's a reason for it, folks.
If you're noticing your NHL-focused friends are walking with a little more pride in their stride these days, it's because hockey season has officially begun.
Well, OK. Not officially just yet. But Wednesday marked the opening of training camps for the 2023-24 regular season. And seeing how it's been exactly 100 days since the Vegas Golden Knights wrapped up the 2022-23 schedule with a Stanley Cup hoist, that's good enough.
It's no different at B/R hockey headquarters, where the staff's resident puck heads have been enduring an endless summer of baseball, football and European soccer in the hopes that this very day would soon arrive. And now that it's here, the writer types took a look at offseason happenings and put their heads together for the season's inaugural power rankings to catalogue where every team stands at the beginning of training camp.
The format remained the same from past versions. Votes were cast in reverse order, with the top team receiving 32 points and the No. 32 team receiving one. The numbers were crunched and voila...here we are. Take a look at what we came up with and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.
32. San Jose Sharks
Youth. Potential. Dreams. Future. All those words apply in San Jose, where simply being competitive will be the main barometer for the 2023-24 season.
31. Anaheim Ducks
There's a new coach (Greg Cronin) and a free-agent signee with Stanley Cup pedigree (Alex Killorn), but getting restricted free agent Trevor Zegras in the building is the primary concern.
30. Philadelphia Flyers
It's another year of the John Tortorella Experience in Philadelphia, where the Flyers did spike 14 points (from 61 to 75) last season. But it's all about what'll happen down the road.
29. Columbus Blue Jackets
There's some reason for personnel optimism for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have No. 3 overall pick Adam Fantilli to build around. But the chaos that led to coach Mike Babcock's exit isn't a good look.
28. Chicago Blackhawks
So, there's this kid Connor Bedard. And the vibes are that he's going to be pretty good. The top overall pick had four points in his first prospects vs. prospects game, which isn't a bad sign.
27. Montréal Canadiens
Diminutive winger Cole Caufield had 26 goals in 46 games before an injury shut him down last winter, so if he's healthy, he's a reason to pay attention. And 2022 top pick Juraj Slafkovsky is healthy, too.
26. Arizona Coyotes
The Arizona Coyotes are going global with a pair of exhibition games against Los Angeles in Australia, so it'll be a long trip back to home base. But it'll give them a chance to get familiar with one another faster than most.
25. St. Louis Blues
There's a new captain in Brayden Schenn, a 32-year-old center, as the Blues move on from an extended era of successful leadership from Alex Pietrangelo and Ryan O'Reilly.
24. Vancouver Canucks
Rick Tocchet was instantly successful upon taking over from Bruce Boudreau in the middle of last season. But Boudreau had been in a similar spot in 2021-22 and didn't follow it up. We'll see.
23. Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin will draw eyes as he chases Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record (he's 73 shy of setting the mark), but much of what's alongside the "Great 8" is in flux. Max Pacioretty, when he returns from his second recent Achilles injury, will be valuable.
22. Detroit Red Wings
Another year to gauge the Steve Yzerman plan. Alex DeBrincat is the headliner among a handful of notable additions, and the Red Wings hope his scoring boosts an offense that was 24th in 2022-23.
21. New York Islanders
A full season of Bo Horvat alongside Mathew Barzal is reason to pay attention to the Islanders after Horvat, who headed over from Vancouver at the trade deadline, had 16 points in 30 games with New York.
20. Nashville Predators
It's all new in Nashville, where long-time coach Barry Trotz is now the general manager and veteran Ryan O'Reilly is in from a brief stint in Toronto as the center man on the top line. A Music City renaissance?
19. Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators were all-in last offseason and still missed the playoffs. They're back, minus Alex DeBrincat (to Detroit), but with Vladimir Tarasenko (from the New York Rangers) and a healthy Josh Norris.
18. Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck is still in town so the Winnipeg Jets will have a chance to win each game he plays. But there's a lot different elsewhere, with Blake Wheeler bought out and Pierre-Luc Dubois traded to Los Angeles for three players.
17. Calgary Flames
We dare you to find a team that disappointed more in 2022-23 than the Calgary Flames, who tumbled from division champions to missing the playoffs. New coach Ryan Huska brings a new vibe behind the bench.
16. Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres have done a sound job of building a team when it comes to offense and defense behind Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin, respectively, but the jury's out in goal, where there's no clear-cut No. 1 among a field of relative newbies.
15. Pittsburgh Penguins
Erik Karlsson is the prized new property in Pittsburgh. The Penguins made a multi-layered deal with San Jose and Montréal to bring in the prolific Norris Trophy winner for five players and two picks in hopes of extending the Sidney Crosby-Evgeni Malkin era.
14. Minnesota Wild
Winger Matt Boldy was a first-round pick in 2019 and has established himself with 46 goals in 128 NHL games. Star Kirill Kaprizov anchors the first line, while the Minnesota Wild will be looking for a boost this season from Marco Rossi, picked ninth overall in 2020.
13. Boston Bruins
It was a long summer after a short spring in Boston, where the Bruins were dumped in the first-round of the playoffs after a record-setting season. They're back without since-retired stalwarts Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.
12. Florida Panthers
Speaking of the Bruins, the team that dumped them is also looking different after myriad free-agent exits and offseason surgeries that'll keep returners on the shelf. Matthew Tkachuk, though, is a star.
11. Tampa Bay Lightning
The power has shifted in the Eastern Conference away from the Tampa Bay Lightning, whose run of two Cups and three straight finals ended last spring. Of some note, Steven Stamkos is entering the final year of a contract and has voiced his disappointment with the situation.
10. New York Rangers
Tarasenko and Patrick Kane are gone from the New York Rangers team that fell to New Jersey in the playoffs, but new coach Peter Laviolette brings Stanley Cup swagger to Broadway after three years in Washington.
9. Seattle Kraken
It was a quantum leap forward for the Seattle Kraken in 2022-23, going from a nonentity to a playoff team that eliminated the defending Cup champs. Can they sustain it in a perilous Pacific Division?
8. Los Angeles Kings
The Los Angeles Kings are in Australia with the Coyotes and their new prize Dubois, who's signed for the long term after the deal with Winnipeg. Still, the priority is to find stability with Cam Talbot and/or Pheonix Copley in net.
7. Colorado Avalanche
A year ago, the Colorado Avalanche were the champs and looked able to repeat. Instead, they were beset by injuries and dumped in one round last spring. Not having Gabriel Landeskog knee for the entire 2023-24 season is a void.
6. Vegas Golden Knights
Speaking of defending champs, the title has shifted to Vegas. The Golden Knights have a certified superstar in Jack Eichel, and they've handed the net to Adin Hill. The run to banner No. 2 is underway.
5. Toronto Maple Leafs
Tyler Bertuzzi added himself to an elite Toronto Maple Leafs forward group that includes scorer Auston Matthews and playmaker Mitchell Marner. In goal, Ilya Samsonov and Joseph Woll are talented but unproven.
4. Edmonton Oilers
The summer has consisted of parsing Leon Draisaitl's and Connor McDavid's words about their futures. Draisaitl is signed for two more years and McDavid three, which makes winning now a mandate.
3. Dallas Stars
Not many teams are as good but unappreciated as the Dallas Stars, who cruised to the Western Conference Final last season before losing to Vegas. Loads of young talent, goaltending and vital vets make them a contender.
2. New Jersey Devils
If you're among the folks who forecast the meteoric rise in north Jersey last fall, take a bow. The Devils went from 28th overall to third and show no signs of regression. If they get Hellebuyck, they'll win it all.
1. Carolina Hurricanes
Where Dallas is good but underappreciated, color the Carolina Hurricanes as good but underachieving. Three straight division titles have yielded one final-four berth, and the target is on them again this time around.