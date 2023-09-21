    NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands at the Beginning of Training Camp

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 05: The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate their 7-2 win against the Florida Panthers as Aaron Ekblad #5 skates off the ice in Game Two of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
      Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

      There's a reason for it, folks.

      If you're noticing your NHL-focused friends are walking with a little more pride in their stride these days, it's because hockey season has officially begun.

      Well, OK. Not officially just yet. But Wednesday marked the opening of training camps for the 2023-24 regular season. And seeing how it's been exactly 100 days since the Vegas Golden Knights wrapped up the 2022-23 schedule with a Stanley Cup hoist, that's good enough.

      It's no different at B/R hockey headquarters, where the staff's resident puck heads have been enduring an endless summer of baseball, football and European soccer in the hopes that this very day would soon arrive. And now that it's here, the writer types took a look at offseason happenings and put their heads together for the season's inaugural power rankings to catalogue where every team stands at the beginning of training camp.

      The format remained the same from past versions. Votes were cast in reverse order, with the top team receiving 32 points and the No. 32 team receiving one. The numbers were crunched and voila...here we are. Take a look at what we came up with and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.

    32. San Jose Sharks

    1 of 32

      Sharks GM Mike Grier and Brandon Svoboda
      Sharks GM Mike Grier and Brandon SvobodaJeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

      Youth. Potential. Dreams. Future. All those words apply in San Jose, where simply being competitive will be the main barometer for the 2023-24 season.

    31. Anaheim Ducks

    2 of 32

      Trevor Zegras
      Trevor ZegrasNicole Vasquez/NHLI via Getty Images

      There's a new coach (Greg Cronin) and a free-agent signee with Stanley Cup pedigree (Alex Killorn), but getting restricted free agent Trevor Zegras in the building is the primary concern.

    30. Philadelphia Flyers

    3 of 32

      Coach John Tortorella
      Coach John TortorellaGlenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

      It's another year of the John Tortorella Experience in Philadelphia, where the Flyers did spike 14 points (from 61 to 75) last season. But it's all about what'll happen down the road.

    29. Columbus Blue Jackets

    4 of 32

      Adam Fantilli (left) and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman
      Adam Fantilli (left) and NHL Commissioner Gary BettmanDave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

      There's some reason for personnel optimism for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have No. 3 overall pick Adam Fantilli to build around. But the chaos that led to coach Mike Babcock's exit isn't a good look.

    28. Chicago Blackhawks

    5 of 32

      Connor Bedard
      Connor BedardChase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

      So, there's this kid Connor Bedard. And the vibes are that he's going to be pretty good. The top overall pick had four points in his first prospects vs. prospects game, which isn't a bad sign.

    27. Montréal Canadiens

    6 of 32

      Cole Caufield
      Cole CaufieldMinas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

      Diminutive winger Cole Caufield had 26 goals in 46 games before an injury shut him down last winter, so if he's healthy, he's a reason to pay attention. And 2022 top pick Juraj Slafkovsky is healthy, too.

    26. Arizona Coyotes

    7 of 32

      Connor Ingram
      Connor IngramWILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

      The Arizona Coyotes are going global with a pair of exhibition games against Los Angeles in Australia, so it'll be a long trip back to home base. But it'll give them a chance to get familiar with one another faster than most.

    25. St. Louis Blues

    8 of 32

      Brayden Schenn
      Brayden SchennBailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      There's a new captain in Brayden Schenn, a 32-year-old center, as the Blues move on from an extended era of successful leadership from Alex Pietrangelo and Ryan O'Reilly.

    24. Vancouver Canucks

    9 of 32

      Head coach Rick Tocchet
      Head coach Rick Tocchet Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

      Rick Tocchet was instantly successful upon taking over from Bruce Boudreau in the middle of last season. But Boudreau had been in a similar spot in 2021-22 and didn't follow it up. We'll see.

    23. Washington Capitals

    10 of 32

      Alex Ovechkin
      Alex OvechkinScott Taetsch/Getty Images

      Alex Ovechkin will draw eyes as he chases Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record (he's 73 shy of setting the mark), but much of what's alongside the "Great 8" is in flux. Max Pacioretty, when he returns from his second recent Achilles injury, will be valuable.

    22. Detroit Red Wings

    11 of 32

      Steve Yzerman
      Steve YzermanBruce Bennett/Getty Images

      Another year to gauge the Steve Yzerman plan. Alex DeBrincat is the headliner among a handful of notable additions, and the Red Wings hope his scoring boosts an offense that was 24th in 2022-23.

    21. New York Islanders

    12 of 32

      ELMONT, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 07: Bo Horvat #14 of the New York Islanders is congratulated by his teammate Mathew Barzal #13 after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken dsecond period at UBS Arena on February 07, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

      A full season of Bo Horvat alongside Mathew Barzal is reason to pay attention to the Islanders after Horvat, who headed over from Vancouver at the trade deadline, had 16 points in 30 games with New York.

    20. Nashville Predators

    13 of 32

      Barry Trotz
      Barry TrotzDanny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      It's all new in Nashville, where long-time coach Barry Trotz is now the general manager and veteran Ryan O'Reilly is in from a brief stint in Toronto as the center man on the top line. A Music City renaissance?

    19. Ottawa Senators

    14 of 32

      Vladimir Tarasenko
      Vladimir TarasenkoJared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

      The Ottawa Senators were all-in last offseason and still missed the playoffs. They're back, minus Alex DeBrincat (to Detroit), but with Vladimir Tarasenko (from the New York Rangers) and a healthy Josh Norris.

    18. Winnipeg Jets

    15 of 32

      Connor Hellebuyck
      Connor HellebuyckCandice Ward/Getty Images

      Connor Hellebuyck is still in town so the Winnipeg Jets will have a chance to win each game he plays. But there's a lot different elsewhere, with Blake Wheeler bought out and Pierre-Luc Dubois traded to Los Angeles for three players.

    17. Calgary Flames

    16 of 32

      Coach Ryan Huska
      Coach Ryan HuskaGerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

      We dare you to find a team that disappointed more in 2022-23 than the Calgary Flames, who tumbled from division champions to missing the playoffs. New coach Ryan Huska brings a new vibe behind the bench.

    16. Buffalo Sabres

    17 of 32

      Goaltenders Devon Levi (left) and Eric Comrie (center)
      Goaltenders Devon Levi (left) and Eric Comrie (center)Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

      The Buffalo Sabres have done a sound job of building a team when it comes to offense and defense behind Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin, respectively, but the jury's out in goal, where there's no clear-cut No. 1 among a field of relative newbies.

    15. Pittsburgh Penguins

    18 of 32

      Erik Karlsson
      Erik KarlssonBruce Bennett/Getty Images

      Erik Karlsson is the prized new property in Pittsburgh. The Penguins made a multi-layered deal with San Jose and Montréal to bring in the prolific Norris Trophy winner for five players and two picks in hopes of extending the Sidney Crosby-Evgeni Malkin era.

    14. Minnesota Wild

    19 of 32

      Marco Rossi
      Marco RossiBruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

      Winger Matt Boldy was a first-round pick in 2019 and has established himself with 46 goals in 128 NHL games. Star Kirill Kaprizov anchors the first line, while the Minnesota Wild will be looking for a boost this season from Marco Rossi, picked ninth overall in 2020.

    13. Boston Bruins

    20 of 32

      Patrice Bergeron
      Patrice BergeronMaddie Meyer/Getty Images

      It was a long summer after a short spring in Boston, where the Bruins were dumped in the first-round of the playoffs after a record-setting season. They're back without since-retired stalwarts Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

    12. Florida Panthers

    21 of 32

      Matthew Tkachuk
      Matthew TkachukEliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

      Speaking of the Bruins, the team that dumped them is also looking different after myriad free-agent exits and offseason surgeries that'll keep returners on the shelf. Matthew Tkachuk, though, is a star.

    11. Tampa Bay Lightning

    22 of 32

      Steven Stamkos
      Steven StamkosAndrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The power has shifted in the Eastern Conference away from the Tampa Bay Lightning, whose run of two Cups and three straight finals ended last spring. Of some note, Steven Stamkos is entering the final year of a contract and has voiced his disappointment with the situation.

    10. New York Rangers

    23 of 32

      Gabriel Perreault and Peter Laviolette
      Gabriel Perreault and Peter LavioletteBruce Bennett/Getty Images

      Tarasenko and Patrick Kane are gone from the New York Rangers team that fell to New Jersey in the playoffs, but new coach Peter Laviolette brings Stanley Cup swagger to Broadway after three years in Washington.

    9. Seattle Kraken

    24 of 32

      Shane Wright
      Shane WrightChristopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

      It was a quantum leap forward for the Seattle Kraken in 2022-23, going from a nonentity to a playoff team that eliminated the defending Cup champs. Can they sustain it in a perilous Pacific Division?

    8. Los Angeles Kings

    25 of 32

      MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Goaltender Cam Talbot #39 of the Los Angeles Kings stands in front of his net during practice at the O'Brien Ice House before the NHL Global Series Melbourne games between the Arizona Coyotes and the Los Angeles Kings on September 19, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

      The Los Angeles Kings are in Australia with the Coyotes and their new prize Dubois, who's signed for the long term after the deal with Winnipeg. Still, the priority is to find stability with Cam Talbot and/or Pheonix Copley in net.

    7. Colorado Avalanche

    26 of 32

      Gabriel Landeskog
      Gabriel LandeskogMichael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

      A year ago, the Colorado Avalanche were the champs and looked able to repeat. Instead, they were beset by injuries and dumped in one round last spring. Not having Gabriel Landeskog knee for the entire 2023-24 season is a void.

    6. Vegas Golden Knights

    27 of 32

      Adin Hill
      Adin HillBruce Bennett/Getty Images

      Speaking of defending champs, the title has shifted to Vegas. The Golden Knights have a certified superstar in Jack Eichel, and they've handed the net to Adin Hill. The run to banner No. 2 is underway.

    5. Toronto Maple Leafs

    28 of 32

      Boston, MA - April 6: Boston Bruins LW Tyler Bertuzzi watches the game-winning goal cross the line. The Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs, 2-1, in overtime. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
      Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

      Tyler Bertuzzi added himself to an elite Toronto Maple Leafs forward group that includes scorer Auston Matthews and playmaker Mitchell Marner. In goal, Ilya Samsonov and Joseph Woll are talented but unproven.

    4. Edmonton Oilers

    29 of 32

      Connor McDavid (left) and Leon Draisaitl
      Connor McDavid (left) and Leon DraisaitlAndy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

      The summer has consisted of parsing Leon Draisaitl's and Connor McDavid's words about their futures. Draisaitl is signed for two more years and McDavid three, which makes winning now a mandate.

    3. Dallas Stars

    30 of 32

      Jake Oettinger
      Jake OettingerMatthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Not many teams are as good but unappreciated as the Dallas Stars, who cruised to the Western Conference Final last season before losing to Vegas. Loads of young talent, goaltending and vital vets make them a contender.

    2. New Jersey Devils

    31 of 32

      Jack Hughes
      Jack HughesJaylynn Nash/Getty Images

      If you're among the folks who forecast the meteoric rise in north Jersey last fall, take a bow. The Devils went from 28th overall to third and show no signs of regression. If they get Hellebuyck, they'll win it all.

    1. Carolina Hurricanes

    32 of 32

      Shayne Gostisbehere (No. 41)
      Shayne Gostisbehere (No. 41)Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

      Where Dallas is good but underappreciated, color the Carolina Hurricanes as good but underachieving. Three straight division titles have yielded one final-four berth, and the target is on them again this time around.

