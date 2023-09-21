NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands at the Beginning of Training Camp

0 of 32

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

There's a reason for it, folks.

If you're noticing your NHL-focused friends are walking with a little more pride in their stride these days, it's because hockey season has officially begun.

Well, OK. Not officially just yet. But Wednesday marked the opening of training camps for the 2023-24 regular season. And seeing how it's been exactly 100 days since the Vegas Golden Knights wrapped up the 2022-23 schedule with a Stanley Cup hoist, that's good enough.

It's no different at B/R hockey headquarters, where the staff's resident puck heads have been enduring an endless summer of baseball, football and European soccer in the hopes that this very day would soon arrive. And now that it's here, the writer types took a look at offseason happenings and put their heads together for the season's inaugural power rankings to catalogue where every team stands at the beginning of training camp.