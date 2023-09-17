Mike Babcock Resigns as Blue Jackets HC Amid NHLPA Probe; Pascal Vincent Replaces

Jason Mowry/Getty Images

The Columbus Blue Jackets hired Mike Babcock as their next head coach in July, but his tenure has come to an end in only two months.

The team announced that Babcock has resigned and is being replaced by Pascal Vincent. As hockey insider Frank Seravalli noted, Babcock was the subject of an investigation by the NHLPA that "left no path" for him to continue as head coach.

"Upon reflection, it has become clear that continuing as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets was going to be too much of a distraction," Babcock said in a release. "While I'm disappointed to not have had the opportunity to continue the work we've begun, I know it's in the best interest of the organization for me to step away at this time. I wish everyone in the organization well in the upcoming season."

ESPN's Greg Wyshinski reported Thursday that NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh and assistant executive director Ron Hainsey met with Blue Jackets players to investigate whether Babcock "violated players' privacy when he asked to see photos on their cellphones."

The probe began after former NHL player Paul Bissonette said on Tuesday's episode of the Spittin' Chiclets podcast that Babcock asked Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner to show him his camera roll and then displayed those photos via AirPlay on his office wall. Columbus forward Johnny Gaudreau also confirmed to ESPN that Babcock asked him to see photos on his phone.

"Enough with putting guys on the spot in the coaches room asking them to link their phones up to AirPlay mode and grilling them. I've had tons of players confirm it," Bissonnette said after the episode was released.