Trent Brown, Patriots Agree to Revised 1-Year Contract Worth Up to $13M

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Trent Brown and the New England Patriots have agreed to a revised one-year, $13 million contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal adds $2 million in incentives to Brown's contract for 2023, bringing his potential compensation to $13 million. He will become a free agent after the 2023 campaign.

Brown began his career with the San Francisco Giants, which selected him in the 2015 draft out of Florida.

The 30-year-old spent three seasons in San Francisco before joining the Patriots in what was his first stint with the franchise in 2018. He helped New England to a Super Bowl LIII championship over the Los Angeles Rams, protecting star quarterback Tom Brady.

Brown joined the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019 on a four-year, $66 million deal with $36.75 million guaranteed. The Raiders traded Brown back to the Patriots in 2021 and he landed on injured reserve before being activated for the final nine games of the season.

The Patriots re-signed Brown to a two-year, $13 million deal in March 2022.

Brown appeared in New England's Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles but was sidelined for a Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins after being placed in concussion protocol.

Brown is a staple on the Patriots offensive line alongside Cole Strange, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu and Calvin Anderson.