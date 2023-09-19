WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 19

1 of 1

Becky Lynch opened the show promising Tiffany Stratton a rematch whenever she wanted it. The Center of the Universe demanded it at No Mercy. Kiana James attempted to attack The Man from behind, but she fought off both heels with a steel chair.



NXT is leaning into the time it has with Lynch. She is working every week and pushing her competition to step up to her. The crowd went wild for her and finally committed to booing the obvious heel Stratton.



The Center of the Universe showed her continued inconsistency on the mic, but she at least did not lose her confidence. It is surprising that NXT is already pushing to the rematch between the two women, but it will be a guaranteed great match.



Grade

B-



