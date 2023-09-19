WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 19

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 19September 19, 2023
In her first WWE NXT appearance since winning the NXT Women 's Championship, Becky Lynch would kick off an action-packed September 19 episode.
It was a champions' night as Carmelo Hayes and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio would compete in a non-title clash.
This show would also feature the final matches of Group A and Group B in the Global Heritage Invitational. Tyler Bate and Butch would renew their rivalry while Duke Hudson hoped to play spoiler against Joe Coffey.
With the Women's Breakout Tournament close to returning, Lola Vice hoped to prove her worth early by challenging former winner Roxanne Perez.
This was only the beginning of a night with big stakes as No Mercy approached.
Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton Agree to No Mercy Rematch
- The Man recited a personalized poem about her future challengers. The crowd did not know how to react to the unique rhymes.
- Lynch did not mince words when she called Stratton "a better fighter than a talker".
- Ilja Dragunov promised he would be ready for his rematch with Carmelo Hayes. He then ceded the mic to Lynch, who challenged Stratton and James to a handicap match.
- The Family agreed to defend their titles against The Creed Brothers, Los Lotharios and the winner between Bronco Nima and Lucien Price and Hank and Tank.
Becky Lynch opened the show promising Tiffany Stratton a rematch whenever she wanted it. The Center of the Universe demanded it at No Mercy. Kiana James attempted to attack The Man from behind, but she fought off both heels with a steel chair.
NXT is leaning into the time it has with Lynch. She is working every week and pushing her competition to step up to her. The crowd went wild for her and finally committed to booing the obvious heel Stratton.
The Center of the Universe showed her continued inconsistency on the mic, but she at least did not lose her confidence. It is surprising that NXT is already pushing to the rematch between the two women, but it will be a guaranteed great match.
Grade
B-
Notable Moments