X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    Angels' Shohei Ohtani Posts 'Go Halos' After Elbow Surgery amid Free Agency Rumors

    Doric SamSeptember 19, 2023

    ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels in the dugout while playing the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 17, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
    John McCoy/Getty Images

    Shohei Ohtani has potentially already played his last game as a member of the Los Angeles Angels, but he still showed support for his teammates on Tuesday.

    Ohtani, who will become a free agent this winter, included kind words toward the Angels in his Instagram post announcing that he underwent surgery on his elbow.

    "I had a procedure done on my elbow earlier this morning and everything went very well. Thank you very much for everyone's prayers and kind words. It was very unfortunate that I couldn't finish out the year on the field, but I will be rooting on the boys until the end," he wrote in the caption. "I will work as hard as I can and do my best to come back on the diamond stronger than ever. Go Halos!!"

    Ohtani's agent released a statement saying that he is expected to recover in time to begin hitting "without any restrictions" by Opening Day in 2024 and he will be able to return to the mound in 2025.

    Rhett Bollinger @RhettBollinger

    Shohei Ohtani had an operation on his elbow. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Angels?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Angels</a> announced it via a statement from Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo. <a href="https://t.co/bZh1sNzheg">pic.twitter.com/bZh1sNzheg</a>

    The two-way star leads the American League with 44 home runs while also adding 95 RBI and a .304 batting average. On the mound, he went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP and 167 strikeouts in 132.0 innings.

    Angels' Shohei Ohtani Posts 'Go Halos' After Elbow Surgery amid Free Agency Rumors
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Prior to his injury, there was speculation that Ohtani would land a historic contract in free agency. There's a chance he still gets that, but it remains to be seen if he will stay put in Los Angeles or take his talents elsewhere.