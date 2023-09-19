NFL Trade Rumors: Rams' Cam Akers Drawing Interest from Browns, Ravens, Raiders, More

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is reportedly a hot commodity on the trade market.

The Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among the teams to have checked in with Los Angeles about a potential trade for Akers, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

McVay also told reporters Monday that Rams general manager Les Snead has spoken with "a handful of teams" regarding a trade involving Akers.

Akers, who has spent his entire four-year career with the Rams, rushed for 29 yards and one touchdown on 22 attempts in a Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

However, the 24-year-old was scratched for a Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what Rams head coach Sean McVay called a "coach's decision" that was made in the "best interest" of the team.

Before Sunday's loss to San Francisco, Akers posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was surprised and confused about McVay's decision to scratch him:

This is the second straight season that Akers has been involved in trade rumors.

During the 2022 campaign, the Florida State product spent almost one month away from the Rams as they attempted to trade him before the deadline. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported at the time that Akers "has philosophical and football-related differences with head coach Sean McVay."

When Akers wasn't traded, he returned to the Rams and the two sides found a way to work together again. The running back also said at the time that he "never asked to not be a part of the team" and didn't request a trade.

Despite missing time during the 2022 campaign, Akers still put together the best season of his career, rushing for 786 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games, in addition to catching 13 passes for 117 yards.

Akers, who is in the final season of his rookie contract, would be a solid addition for many contending teams as they look to add depth at the running back position.

Cleveland's interest in Akers comes as little surprise after star running back Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Monday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Backup Jerome Ford is currently expected to be the Browns' new No. 1 back.



Baltimore is in a similar situation after J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 1. While Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters last week that the team wouldn't add a running back outside of the organization, it's clear the franchise could use some more depth.

The Raiders, meanwhile, could use some more depth behind starter Josh Jacobs. Zamir White, Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah are the only other running backs on the roster.

Rachaad White is the lead running back in Tampa Bay, but the Buccaneers desperately need more depth in the backfield with Chase Edmonds having suffered a knee injury that is likely to land him on injured reserve.