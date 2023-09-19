X

    Panthers' Shaq Thompson Likely Out for Year After Surgery on Injury from Saints Loss

    Adam WellsSeptember 19, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 18: Shaq Thompson #7 of the Carolina Panthers reacts as he is carted off the field against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter in the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
    Grant Halverson/Getty Images

    After being carted off the field in the first quarter of Monday's 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson could to miss the remainder of the season.

    Head coach Frank Reich announced on Tuesday that Thompson had surgery to repair a fractured fibula and "will likely miss the rest of the season."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

