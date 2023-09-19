Panthers' Shaq Thompson Likely Out for Year After Surgery on Injury from Saints Loss

Panthers' Shaq Thompson Likely Out for Year After Surgery on Injury from Saints LossSeptember 19, 2023
Grant Halverson/Getty Images
After being carted off the field in the first quarter of Monday's 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson could to miss the remainder of the season.
Head coach Frank Reich announced on Tuesday that Thompson had surgery to repair a fractured fibula and "will likely miss the rest of the season."
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
