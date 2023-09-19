X

NBA

    Damian Lillard Denies 'False' Jordan Poole Rumors, Discusses Draymond Green Punch

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 19, 2023

    Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard set the record straight regarding his thoughts on Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole.

    At the 1:01:40 mark of his appearance on It Is What It is, Lillard discussed previous comments he made about Poole that helped create a "false" narrative.

    There was a game between the Blazers and Golden State Warriors early into Poole's career when he began trash-talking Lillard to a degree the seven-time All-Star thought was a little over the top.

    Lillard said he tried to be a little more outwardly deferential toward NBA elder statesmen when he was coming into the league. For the most part, though, he didn't think much of his exchange with Poole once the game ended.

    Dame explained he continued to follow Poole's career, saw the 24-year-old evolve on the court, and came to appreciate his game. He added there's no personal animosity toward Poole.

    Lillard did, however, concede his initial belief upon learning that Draymond Green punched Poole at practice was that Poole "must have been saying a whole lot of s--t" based on his personal interactions in the past. He didn't condone Green's actions, adding he "wished Draymond didn't do it."

    Should Lillard get his desired move to the Miami Heat, he'll be seeing more of Poole since the pair will share a division.

