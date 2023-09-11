X

NBA

    Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Heat, Blazers Only Teams Star Would Show Up to Camp For

    Francisco RosaSeptember 11, 2023

    PORTLAND, OR - MARCH 14: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the game on March 14, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

    With NBA training camp just around the corner, the clock continues to tick on a potential Damian Lillard trade from the Portland Trail Blazers.

    But it seems like the the seven-time All-Star is remaining firm on his desire to only want to be traded to the Miami Heat with The Athletic's Shams Charania reporting Monday that the only training camps that Lillard would attend would be with the either the Heat or Trail Blazers.

    Charania also reported that he believes Lillard's trade request would stand if he were to be sent to an organization other than Miami.

    The Rally @TheRally

    "At this point… the only two training camps that Damian Lillard would report to, in theory: Portland and Miami."<br><br>NBA Insider <a href="https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShamsCharania</a> updates us on Damian Lillard. <a href="https://t.co/zdUyUwWiko">pic.twitter.com/zdUyUwWiko</a>

