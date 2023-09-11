Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Heat, Blazers Only Teams Star Would Show Up to Camp For

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

With NBA training camp just around the corner, the clock continues to tick on a potential Damian Lillard trade from the Portland Trail Blazers.

But it seems like the the seven-time All-Star is remaining firm on his desire to only want to be traded to the Miami Heat with The Athletic's Shams Charania reporting Monday that the only training camps that Lillard would attend would be with the either the Heat or Trail Blazers.

Charania also reported that he believes Lillard's trade request would stand if he were to be sent to an organization other than Miami.

