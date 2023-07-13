Damian Lillard Rumors: Heat Trade 'Pretty Close;' Herro, 3 1sts Offered to Blazers

Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

Damian Lillard may soon get his wish.

Talks between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Miami Heat seem to be getting closer for a deal that would send the seven-time All-Star to South Florida, according to Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian (16:10 in podcast).

While talking on The Oregonian's "Blazer Focused" podcast, Fentress reported that the two sides are just figuring out the details as Miami's draft compensation seems to be getting closer to what the Blazers want.

"If the Blazers can come out of this with four first-round picks, at least one or two young talents, and then salary-filler, that should get it done. I'm told that right now, Miami has three firsts, Tyler Herro, filler and maybe a young player already [as their offer], like willing to go with that. The question is finding that fourth first-round pick. And if you don't want Herro, you just have to find someone to take Herro and give you another first-round pick.

"Then you're at four firsts and at least one young player and salary filler, maybe even two young players. I'm told it's pretty close, they just have to figure out. They hadn't really spent much time working it out over the last couple of days. (h/t HoopsHype)."

Lillard, 32, requested a trade from Portland on July 1 after 11 years with the organization and specifically asked to be dealt to the Heat, the reigning Eastern Conference Champions. Since then, it seems like Miami has been the only horse really in the race, despite criticism of their potential trade package.

While Miami is the front runner, it's always been believed that it wouldn't be a straight up deal between the two teams as the Blazers aren't too keen on adding Herro to their mix of young, talented guards like Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson.

And it'd likely require another team or two so that Herro can rerouted.

However, it's been reported in recent days that there are several suitors for Herro that may be willing to give up a first-round selection for him, therefore potentially giving the Heat enough draft capital to get Lillard.

Some teams that seem to be interested in the former Sixth Man of the Year are the Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs.

It also helps that Lillard and his agent Aaron Goodwin have made it clear that the superstar doesn't want to play anywhere else but Miami and that it can get uncomfortable if Portland tries to send him to another team.

And while that package may still not seem like a lot for a player of Lillard's caliber, with four first-rounders it'd give the Blazers a great start to its competitive rebuild with Henderson looking like the future of the franchise after being taken No. 3 overall in this year's draft.

Portland general manager Joe Cronin said the other day that "If it takes months, it takes months," regarding the deal. But it'd be in the best interest of both sides to get it done somewhat quickly to avoid an uncomfortable situation.

Particularly for the Heat, who have paused its free agency plans until the trade for Lillard is completed.