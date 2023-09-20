NL Wild Card Race 2023: Predictions For MLB's Most Unpredictable Race

2 of 7

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Record: 74-78, 5.5 GB for 3rd NL Wild Card

Remaining Schedule: 1 vs. COL, 3 vs, STL, 3 @ SFG, 3 @ CHW

Playoff Odds: NA

Look, nothing the Padres do in the next two weeks is going to validate their season.

Fighting for their playoff lives with less than two weeks was not part of the plan coming in. According to FanGraphs, they opened with an 85.3 percent chance to make the playoffs and an 11.1 percent chance to win the World Series. Those figures are, uh, lower now.

Still, you have to hand it to any team that insists on dying with its boots on.

The Padres are 12-5 in September and have won seven out of their last eight. Blake Snell's Cy Young Award push is the story to follow on the pitching side, and the Padres are otherwise riding a hot offense that's scoring 6.2 runs per game this month.

Even if it is too little, too late, it's an effort they should be able to keep up against the likes of the Rockies, Cardinals, Giants and White Sox.