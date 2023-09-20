AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 2

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Eddie Kingston finally won the big one.

Dynamite Grand Slam kicked off with Kingston dethroning Claudio Castagnoli in a red-hot, high-stakes match that saw him retain his IWGP Strong title and win The Swiss Superman's Ring of Honor Championship.

It was a great showcase for the hometown hero, who had repeatedly scratched and clawed his way to the top of AEW, only to be knocked down by the closest of defeats. Here, he finally silenced his doubters and won the match and in the process, earned a victory over a guy that he had historically struggled against.

The sign of respect from competitors was a nice capper to an extraordinary opener that had fans solidly behind Kingston and emotionally invested in his pursuit.

There are moments that are slam dunks and this was as easy a booking decision as there was to make. Kudos to Tony Khan for doing the right thing and giving Kingston a moment he has more than earned.

Result

Kingston defeated Castagnoli to win the title

Grade

A

