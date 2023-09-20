AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and HighlightsSeptember 20, 2023
All Elite Wrestling returned to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York Wednesday for its latest installment of the Dynamite Grand Slam, headlined by a world title defense by MJF.
The AEW world champion battled the seemingly unstoppable Ring of Honor Television titleholder Samoa Joe in a high-stakes main event, while Saraya, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli defended their respective belts as well.
Which, if any, titles changed hands under the bright lights of New York City? Find out now with this recap of Wednesday's show.
Match Card
- AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe
- Ring of Honor World Championship: Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli (c)
- AEW World Women's Championship: Toni Storm vs. Saraya (c)
- AEW International Championship: Rey Fenix vs. Jon Moxley (c)
- Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara
Ring of Honor World Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli
- The most emotionally fueled match on this card.
- Ian Riccaboni said that Kingston's greatest opponent is the man staring at him in the mirror and that tonight, he is fighting two-on-one. A phenomenal call by a man who may be the best pure play-by-play guy in the business.
- Kingston's head whiplashed off the plexiglass covering the entrance ramp in a concerning spot. He continued the match but there is no way it felt good.
- The dramatic near-falls were outstanding, with a hot crowd, culminating in a spinning back fist and powerbomb that gave the hometown hero Kingston the victory.
- Castagnoli adhered to the Code of Honor, shaking hands with his sworn enemy in a cool moment for both guys.
Eddie Kingston finally won the big one.
Dynamite Grand Slam kicked off with Kingston dethroning Claudio Castagnoli in a red-hot, high-stakes match that saw him retain his IWGP Strong title and win The Swiss Superman's Ring of Honor Championship.
It was a great showcase for the hometown hero, who had repeatedly scratched and clawed his way to the top of AEW, only to be knocked down by the closest of defeats. Here, he finally silenced his doubters and won the match and in the process, earned a victory over a guy that he had historically struggled against.
The sign of respect from competitors was a nice capper to an extraordinary opener that had fans solidly behind Kingston and emotionally invested in his pursuit.
There are moments that are slam dunks and this was as easy a booking decision as there was to make. Kudos to Tony Khan for doing the right thing and giving Kingston a moment he has more than earned.
Result
Kingston defeated Castagnoli to win the title
Grade
A
Top Moments and Takeaways