B/R CFB Recruiting: Ranking the Top RBs in the 2024 Recruiting Class

10 of 10

247Sports

Just like Nate Frazier at Mater Dei, Jerrick Gibson has surrounded himself with elite playmakers and a "who's who" of college football prospects at IMG Academy.

Even though everybody wanted him, it appears the 5'10", 200-pound running back is heading to Austin, Texas, where he will play for Steve Sarkisian's upstart program and help the program usher in the SEC era.

Last year, the Longhorns landed CJ Baxter, who was (in my opinion) the top running back in the class, and Gibson will also battle for that mantle.

He is a long-armed, slasher-type running back who 247Sports compares to former Georgia RB and current NFL star Sony Michel, and that seems like a good comp. There are better every-down backs in the nation than Gibson, but he is going to carve out a role quickly and perhaps do it better than anybody else.

He is a big-play athlete who is comfortable catching passes, gaining the edge and running around defenders and even lowering his head between the tackles and getting the tough yards.

There's not another running back in the class whose game translates to the NFL better than Gibson's if he keeps developing. This is exactly the kind of player who can slot into a Bijan Robinson-type role for Texas and eventually shine.

All stats courtesy of CFBStats and Sports Reference unless otherwise noted. Recruit rankings courtesy of 247Sports unless otherwise noted.