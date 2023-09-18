How Russell Wilson's Contract Impacts Broncos Salary Cap if Payton Cuts QB in 2024

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

This possibility seemed unimaginable a season ago.

The Denver Broncos paid a premium to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the 2022 season and hoped he would become the first strong presence at the position since Peyton Manning retired following the 2015 season. Instead, Wilson has been disappointing and his long-term future is in question.

Dan Graziano of ESPN contemplated the possibility of head coach Sean Payton moving on from Wilson and examined what the potential buyout penalty could look like if the Broncos punted on the experiment:

"Wilson has a guaranteed $17 million salary in 2024, and if he's still on the Denver roster when the 2024 league year opens, his $37 million 2025 salary becomes fully guaranteed. It would be a heavy dead-money hit for the Broncos to cut Wilson next spring, but if they designated him as a post-June 1 cut, it would be a manageable $35 million. The Walton family certainly can handle the $17 million in cash on the guarantee, and if things don't turn around quickly for Wilson, there's a chance we could be looking at this situation at the end of this season and saying moving on is the move that makes the most sense."

The Broncos squandered a 21-3 lead to lose 35-33 to the Washington Commanders and Peyton notably referenced a Wilson interception as a turning point.

"The number one key in this game with this team, and we looked at it—every one of their losses—every one of their games last year where they didn't have a takeaway, they lost the game," Payton said at his postgame press conference. "We give them the ball at midfield, and that momentum shifts at that point with the fumble."

Wilson statistically had a decent day, throwing for 308 yards and three touchdowns to go along with the interception, but a last-second Hail Mary added some yards and a touchdown and the inability of the offense to build on the lead is a huge reason the team sits at 0-2.

Wilson is now 4-13 as the Broncos' starter and desired improvement under Peyton has not come to fruition thus far. It will take a huge step up to stabilize the ship but that effort will be needed to solidify Wilson's future with the team.