LA Knight Will Be Triple H's Greatest Triumph as Head of WWE

In the immediate aftermath of his feud with Wyatt, it was apparent WWE had no meaningful plans in place for Knight on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

Despite racking up losses to the likes of Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, his crowd reactions grew louder by the week. His television time was inconsistent, and his absence at The Show of Shows in Los Angeles was inexcusable, but his shtick was starting to grow on the WWE Universe and planted the seeds for a babyface turn.

Fans figured his time to shine would come after 'Mania season, but nothing materialized. The same was said when the 2023 WWE draft wrapped up, but he remained directionless.

His biggest break up to that point in his main roster run came in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. WWE went with the logical choice of Damian Priest as the winner, but the outrage online over Knight's failure to take home the briefcase sent the message that the company needed to be forced by the fans into finding something significant for him to do.

The Megastar could have easily stayed stagnant in the midcard waiting for another chance to come his way, but he instead took matters into his own hands and led one of the most organic movements WWE has seen since Daniel Bryan nearly a decade ago.