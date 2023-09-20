LA Knight Will Be Triple H's Greatest Triumph as Head of WWE

LA Knight Will Be Triple H's Greatest Triumph as Head of WWESeptember 20, 2023
The impact of Triple H taking the reins of WWE Creative following Vince McMahon's abrupt "retirement" in July 2022 was immediately felt on Raw and SmackDown, leading to a number of Superstars receiving renewed pushes and opportunities.
While far from flawless, the overall product has seen a significant increase in quality with HHH at the helm, even with McMahon reportedly rejoining the company's creative process around WrestleMania 39 season.
Of everyone who has benefited from the new regime, LA Knight has emerged as the biggest breakout star of them all—and his star will only continue to rise.
The idea of The Megastar coming anywhere close to championship contention when McMahon was in complete control of WWE Creative would have been unfathomable. He was relegated to managerial duties alongside Maximum Male Models and showed no signs of escaping that purgatory.
Knight is now on the verge of being Triple H's greatest triumph, and while his sudden surge in popularity can't entirely be attributed to The Game's genius, he's in prime position to be a valuable asset to WWE for years to come.
From Manager to Megastar
Despite finding some success early in his NXT run as the Million Dollar champion, Knight was never expected to get beyond a certain level in WWE, especially once the NXT 2.0 era got underway in late 2021.
His stellar mic work helped him stand out, and his feud with Grayson Waller endeared him to the audience as a babyface organically. Instead of riding that wave of momentum to the main roster, WWE called him up after WrestleMania 38 as a manager for the debuting Maximum Male Models.
Knight later told Alex McCarthy of MailOnline that being aged 40 at the time was what resulted in the drastic character change. He attempted to adapt to the role, but he was clearly miscast and doomed to flounder.
Knight also told Insight with Chris Van Vliet in June 2023 that he thought he had one foot out the door as Max Dupri that summer and that Triple H taking over as the head of WWE essentially saved his job.
The Game's decision to have him ditch his Dupri persona last October and bring LA Knight to WWE's main stage has proved to be one of his best, as it paved the way for The Megastar we see on SmackDown today.
Benefiting from Feud with Bray Wyatt
Racking up wins in SmackDown's midcard scene only would have gotten Knight so far coming off his repackaging at the tail end of 2022. He needed a notable rivalry to put him on the map, and Bray Wyatt proved to be the perfect foe.
Fans initially questioned the call to pair them because both needed wins at that stage of their careers. From their first face-off, though, they established strong chemistry.
The captivating promos leading up to their Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble were always going to overshadow anything they could have done in the ring. Knight showcased his personality while working with Wyatt and was made to look like an equal throughout, at least up until he lost to The New Face of Fear in five minutes.
Regardless of how unspectacularly the bout was booked or its outcome, their storyline exposed Knight to an all-new audience and afforded him an opportunity to hang with one of WWE's most beloved talents. Ultimately, he excelled.
Although several Superstars were worse off after feuding with the Wyatt character, Knight benefited big time, making his recent tribute to the late, great Wyatt all the more moving.
Emerging from the feud more over than he was before, The Megastar's potential at that point could not be denied.
How a Lack of Direction Only Made Him More of a Fan Favorite
In the immediate aftermath of his feud with Wyatt, it was apparent WWE had no meaningful plans in place for Knight on the Road to WrestleMania 39.
Despite racking up losses to the likes of Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, his crowd reactions grew louder by the week. His television time was inconsistent, and his absence at The Show of Shows in Los Angeles was inexcusable, but his shtick was starting to grow on the WWE Universe and planted the seeds for a babyface turn.
Fans figured his time to shine would come after 'Mania season, but nothing materialized. The same was said when the 2023 WWE draft wrapped up, but he remained directionless.
His biggest break up to that point in his main roster run came in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. WWE went with the logical choice of Damian Priest as the winner, but the outrage online over Knight's failure to take home the briefcase sent the message that the company needed to be forced by the fans into finding something significant for him to do.
The Megastar could have easily stayed stagnant in the midcard waiting for another chance to come his way, but he instead took matters into his own hands and led one of the most organic movements WWE has seen since Daniel Bryan nearly a decade ago.
All Knight needed was a microphone, and an unbreakable bond between him and the audience was formed.
Finally Hitting His Stride on SmackDown
Crowd reactions are one thing, but when merchandise is moving and social media numbers are spiking, it's impossible for WWE management not to take notice.
By many metrics, LA Knight is a proven hot commodity and a draw. What makes the phenomenon even more astounding is that he was involved in nothing of note while becoming one of WWE's most popular stars.
He connected with crowds on the mic by taking what worked in the past to make it his own. He's a perfectly competent competitor between the ropes, but his charisma was what really elevated him to new heights.
His winning ways led him to SummerSlam, where he reigned supreme in a Slim Jim-branded Battle Royal to an enormous pop. He then transitioned into a feud with The Miz that has resulted in him getting twice the amount of exposure by being featured on both Raw and SmackDown.
Triple H hinted at big things coming for Knight at the Money in the Bank post-show press conference, and although it took longer than it arguably should have, he and Vince McMahon have been wise to book him at an elite level the past two months.
The key now is to not rush him too quickly and to instead take the time to build him as a certified main event player.
Capitalizing on Current Popularity and Entering Championship Contention
Knight was spotlighted in a major way for three consecutive pay-per-views: Money in the Bank, SummerSlam and Fastlane. There's been no indication he'll be included in the card for Fastlane on October 7, but at least it's been established he has his sights set on gold after putting all champions on notice last week on SmackDown.
A match with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship should be the endgame, as he's undoubtedly over enough with the audience to be seen as a legitimate threat to the title at some point.
First, though, he must work his way through the roster and earn an opportunity at the United States title. He likely won't be the one to unseat Rey Mysterio as champ, but he will be a fantastic fit for the star-spangled prize in due time.
A rivalry with Logan Paul, someone he made instant magic with over the summer the few times they crossed paths, also awaits. It's possible his endorsement from John Cena at Payback pays off in them teaming on SmackDown sometime soon.
It's highly unlikely he'll win the Royal Rumble and go on to challenge for a top title at WrestleMania 40, but it's all but a guarantee that he'll be featured prominently on The Show of Shows next April after being left off last year.
It's not often WWE has a ready-made star on its hands, and with the right booking, he can be a permanent fixture toward the top of the card for the remainder of his run.
Locking in for Long Term and Why No Other Triple H Project Comes Close
Much will be written about Triple H's time as head of WWE Creative when it comes to a close, but the part he's played in the ascent of LA Knight—assuming he sustains the success—will be the biggest feather in his booking cap.
Many competitors can lay claim to getting second chances courtesy of The Game this past year, and as refreshing as that's been, few have actually panned out. A majority of the rehires have settled into enhancement roles or are seldom seen on WWE TV, while hardly any of the NXT call-ups have been utilized properly.
Almost every top act in WWE today was already established by the time Triple H took the reins of the company. He kept them strong and certain storylines engaging, but Knight was the first fresh face to break through during his tenure.
According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Knight is in contract negotiations with WWE, and while nothing has been set in stone, the goal is for him to be locked in for the long term so he can be built around as a cornerstone of SmackDown.
With Triple H, Vince McMahon and the rest of the WWE machine behind him, there's no limit on how much more he can accomplish following the stellar start he's had less than one year removed from returning to his roots as LA Knight.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, has specialized in sports and entertainment writing since 2010. Visit his website, WrestleRant, and subscribe to his YouTube channel for more wrestling-related content.