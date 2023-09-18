Caleb Williams, USC vs. Shedeur, Deion Sanders, Colorado Game Time Set for Week 5

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

One of the biggest games of the college football season now has an official time.

No. 5 USC will be visiting No. 19 Colorado for a noon ET kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 30, per a Pac-12 announcement.

USC is led by Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, who is the favorite to win this year's award as well. Williams has thrown for 12 touchdowns (no interceptions) through three games for USC, which has averaged nearly 60 points thus far.

Colorado has undergone a revolutionary transformation year-to-year under new head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, whose son, Shedeur, has starred as quarterback for the Buffaloes.

Both teams are off to 3-0 starts.

The hype for this game is already off the charts, but it will find another level if both teams enter that matchup 4-0.

USC, which is coming off a bye week, is visiting Arizona State on Saturday. The Sun Devils are off to a 1-2 start and just fell 29-0 to Fresno State.

Colorado will have a tougher task at No. 10 Oregon, which is 3-0 after wins over Portland State (81-7), Texas Tech (38-10) and Hawaii (55-10).

Like the Trojans and Buffaloes, the Ducks also enjoy a prolific offense led by a star quarterback in Bo Nix, who has accounted for eight touchdowns thus far.